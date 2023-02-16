Kpler buys the maritime traffic platforms MarineTraffic and FleetMon
Cazor: We believe the time has come to bring together maritime and commodity intelligence on one platform
February 16, 2023
The French analysis and consulting company Kpler has acquired the Greek MarineTraffic and the German FleetMon, two companies offering their own IT platforms for localization of ships, ship monitoring and data and analysis on ships and maritime traffic. The operation took place with the acquisition of MarineTraffic which in turn had previously bought FleetMon.
"Since its creation - explained the administrator delegate of Kpler, François Cazor - Kpler has focused on locating cargoes, not ships. We believe the time has come to bring intelligence together Maritime and commodity in a single platform. That will lead to improvements in the data and services we provide and introduce further innovation in the maritime sector, incorporating the excellent work done by MarineTraffic and FleetMon».
In the last 18 months Kpler has made five acquisitions and Last year it secured more funding of $200 million from private equity firms Five Arrows and Insight Partners. With acquisitions, staff of the French group rises to over 500 people worldwide.
