In 2022, half of the maritime accidents occurred within ports
Of the 2,400 accidents - specified RightShip - 813 occurred at the time of docking
Melbourne
February 22, 2023
Last year, half of maritime accidents occurred verified within ports and terminals. It highlights it an analysis of marine casualty data in 2022, of which Information on the location of the accident is available, which was created by RightShip, an Australian company of consultancy in the maritime field specialized in sustainability and maritime industry social responsibility. The company explained that of the 2,400 incidents that occurred in 2022 of which it is Note the location, half occurred when the ships were in ports and terminals, and most of them These (813) happened at the time of docking.
"This statistic - noted the person responsible for the Ports and terminals of RightShip, Yucel Yildiz - should worry port masters and intervention teams. Although many of the larger ports are used daily for manage ships with different operational and operational standards safety - Yildiz observed - the data show that the risk Just when the ship is within the port boundaries it is Much bigger than previously thought. Many of these risks are beyond the control of the port and must be addressed promptly as soon as they occur, making sure that operations in all port facilities are not interrupted'.
