To February the -43.1% of the traffic of the container in the port of Los Angeles confirms the phase of crisis of the Californian ports
The port ports of call on the East Coast also suffer. A modest recovery is expected from March
Los Angeles
March 20, 2023
As well as the Port Authority of Long Beach that motivated The strong decrease of the -31,7% of the traffic of the container enlivened by the Californian airport in February 2023 charging it at the lowest expense of consumers, warehouses already saturated with goods and at the standstill of production in Asia ( of 15 March 2023), also the Port Authority of Los Angeles has Explained the even more pronounced decline in traffic containerized of the -43.1% recorded the same month from the port of the City of Angels specifying - said the director General of the Port of Los A Angeles, Gene Seroka - that the decline "is exacerbated by a general slowdown in global trade, from the extension of closures for the New Year holidays lunar in Asia, from full warehouses and traffic that avoids ports of the west coast'. The latter justification, plus times used in recent months to motivate a slowdown of congestion activity in Californian ports who could not dispose of traffic recovering after the arrest caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, appears less valid today analyzing what is happening in the main ports of the east coast of the USA, also struggling with a significant decrease in container volumes.

If in the port of New York - New Jersey, the main port of call containers of the US East Coast, the downward trend of the Containerized trade has been in place since last October and January 2023, the last month for which traffic data is known, The decrease has been of -15,6% on January 2022, to February 2023 Savannah, which is the second container port on the coast East American, has enlivened 395 thousand teu, with a decrease of the -14,3%. In January 2023, however, the previous one was interrupted Short trend of decline in container traffic in the three terminals managed by the Virginia Port Authority, which constitute the third port pole of the containers of the East Coast and that have enlivened 288 thousand teu, with an increment of +10.1% on January last year.

Of course, the trend is much more negative in Los Angeles where last month, in addition to the continuation of the decreases in volumes of full containers on disembarkation and empty containers in place Since last August, volumes that in February 2023 were equal respectively to 249 thousand teu (- 41.2%) and 156 thousand teu (- 53.9%), the Last month the traffic of full containers also decreased to boarding that is piled to 82 thousand teu (- 13.7%).

Negative trend that also characterizes Oakland, which is the third container port of the East Coast and where in January 2023 the traffic is diminished of -7,2% being attested to 179 thousand TEU.

A sharp reduction in traffic that in Los Angeles, Oakland and Long Beach, as well as in other major container ports national, at least with regard to the import flow should stop this month after reaching in February 2023 one of the lowest levels since the beginning of the pandemic. This is provided for by the National Retail Federation, the US association of retail trade: "the economy - Jonathan explained Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at NRF - is burdened with many uncertainties, but we expect that in the coming months imports show modest increases. Growth - has clarified, making it clear that it will not be supported - it is a Positive sign, but levels are still far below normal and retailers will continue to be cautious working for keep stocks in line with consumer demand." Contrary to what the port authorities claim American, NRF reveals that warehouses may not be full of goods, but contain what traders are almost certain to Being able to sell despite weak demand. For National Retail Federation, the next slight recovery in traffic will be generated precisely by the need to replenish current stocks: " retailers - clarified Ben Hackett, founder of Hackett Associates, the consulting firm that with NRF produced the report "Global Port Tracker" which analyzes the trend of containerized trade in ports North Americans - are keeping stocks low in anticipation of the replenishment of new seasonal stocks once they have a Clearer view of consumer spending levels planned'.

According to the latest "Global Port Tracker" report, a February 2023 container traffic in US ports has been estimated at about 1,56 million TEU, since it represents a decline -13.6% compared to January 2023 and an unusually decrease -26.2% higher than in February 2022. A slowdown to February 2023 - highlights the report - which makes the decline recorded This month the most pronounced since May 2020 when many factories in Asia and most stores in the U.S. They were closed due to the pandemic. From March 2023 it is expected An increase in imports that should continue until half way summer, but remaining below last year's levels Year: In March 2023, total traffic is expected in import pairs to 1,74 million teu, in decrease of -25.9% on the March 2022, to April 2023 are expected 1,87 million teu (- 17.2%), the following month 1,92 million teu (- 19.7%), in June Two million teu (- 11.5%) and July 2,13 million teu (- 2.5%).
Abu Dhabi Ports initiates a series of agreements to carry out port terminals for goods and cruise liners in Egypt
PORTI
Abu Dhabi Ports initiates a series of agreements to carry out port terminals for goods and cruise liners in Egypt
Abu Dhabi
Signed the concession contract for the multipurpose terminal in Safaga
PORTI
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Freudenberg, Meyer Werft and Royal Caribbean are realizing a new fuel cell system for the naval sector
Papenburg
Freudenberg, Meyer Werft and Royal Caribbean are realizing a new fuel cell system for the naval sector
The first exemplar could be installed on the new "Silver Nova" cruise ship that will be completed in the next few months.
PORTI
FEPORT satisfied with changes to the EU general exemption rules by category
Brussels
The federation continues to cover public investment of up to 150 million euros in ports, including those for cold ironing, the federation said.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
ITF campaign in Mediterranean ports centered on four flags of convenience
London
ITF campaign in Mediterranean ports centered on four flags of convenience
The vessels registered in the registers of Cook Islands, Palau, Sierra Leone and Togo will be inspected
PORTI
On the basis of the Council of State's pronouncement, the AdSP of Livorno tries to put an end to the contrasts on service to passengers
The Council of Ministers approved the decree-law for the realization of the Ponte on the Strait of Messina
INFRASTRUCTURE
The Council of Ministers approved the decree-law for the realization of the Ponte on the Strait of Messina
Rome
The project will be based on the final one of 2011
Carnival is the first cruise company to have housed 100 million passengers on its ships.
CRUISES
Carnival is the first cruise company to have housed 100 million passengers on its ships.
Miami
The finish line was celebrated in Miami today
MARITIME TRANSPORT
BIMCO campaign to promote the use of electronic cargo policies in the dry bulk segment
Copenhagen
Involves mining companies and shipping companies
PORTI
Activated the procedure for the realization of the Brindisi harbour-filled tank
Bari
The expected amount of the work is around 35 million euros
PORTI
Signed contracts for the realization of the two new container terminals in the Egyptian ports of Sokhna and Dekheila
Al-Sokhna
They were underwritten by Hutchison Ports, CMA CGM, and COSCO and Hutchison Ports and TiL (MSC) respectively.
PORTI
The new container terminal of the Egyptian port of Sokhna will be able to handle 1.7 million teu
Hong Kong
Concession contract lasting 30 years
Hong Kong
The new container terminal of the Egyptian port of Sokhna will be able to handle 1.7 million teu
Concession contract lasting 30 years
PORTI
Decrease in container traffic at ports in Singapore and Hong Kong in February
Singapore / Hong Kong
Pushups of -5.6% and -1.8% respectively
INTERPORTI
New tender of Interporto Bologna for the acquisition of two portal cranes
Bentiwant
The estimated investment is 9.65 million euros.
INDUSTRY
Container maker Singamas stores a bad second semester of 2022
Hong Kong
Container maker Singamas stores a bad second semester of 2022
Expected improvement in the market during the second half of 2023
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In 2022 the Shipping division of Orsero imprinted considerable momentum on the growth of the group's results
Milan
The activity of the vessels generated revenues of 142.4 million euros (+ 37.2%)
PORTI
In 2022, rail transport to and from the port of Livorno grew by 35.8%
Livorno
Drop of -35.4% in the Piombino stopover
PORTI
In February, drop in freight traffic in the ports of Algeciras and Barcelona
Algeciras / Barcelona
Decreases of -12.3% and -11.6% respectively
PSA stores 2022 with record financial performance
COMPANIES
PSA stores 2022 with record financial performance
Singapore
Revenue up 71.2%
CRUISES
Seabourn has sold the luxury cruise ship Seabourn Odyssey at MOL
Seattle
It was built by the yard T. Mariotti
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Fine of $950mila at Taiwanese Wan Hai Lines
Washington
Transactive agreement with US federal agency FMC
In the third quarter of 2022, the traffic of goods in Greek ports fell by -3.1% percent.
Pyreo
Passenger in growth of 19.2%
PORTI
In the third quarter of 2022, the traffic of goods in Greek ports fell by -3.1% percent.
Pyreo
Passenger in growth of 19.2%
SAFETY & SECURITY
Anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea
Rome
Anti-piracy exercise in the Gulf of Guinea
It involved the ship "Commander Foscari" of the Navy and the mercantile "Great Luanda" of the Grimaldi
ASSOCIATIONS
A Eurosceptic Federagents looks to South
Rome
Opportunities from the industrial, logistical and commercial activism of the MENA area countries
AD Ports initiates a letter of intent for the realization of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Pointe-Noire
Abu Dhabi
The agreement has the duration of one year
PORTI
AD Ports initiates a letter of intent for the realization of a multipurpose terminal in the port of Pointe-Noire
Abu Dhabi
The agreement has the duration of one year
MARITIME TRANSPORT
ONE orders ten more new container ships from 13,700 teu
Singapore
They will be taken in delivery in 2025 and 2026
WORK
Tarlazzi (Uiltransport) : detach contract increases to avoid tensions in the world of work
Rome
"The government has a responsibility to avoid the transport of people and goods," he said.
WORK
Career Day in Genoa to work in maritime agencies
Genoa
Initiative of Assagents and the Guidance Sector at Work and placement of the University of Genoa
PORTI
The ports of Ancona and Igoumenitsa to work to develop the Autostrade of the Sea between the Iberian Peninsula and the Eastern Mediterranean
Ancona
Ancona
PORTI
In February, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -3%
St. Petersburg
In February, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -3%
In decline exports, imports and loads in transit. Increase in cabotage
GEODIS buys the Transports Devoluy self-transport company
AUTOTRANSPORT
GEODIS buys the Transports Devoluy self-transport company
Levallois-Perret
It has a fleet of about 60 vehicles
SHIPYARDS
In the next few years the navalmechanical group Navantia will hire over 1,500 people
Barcelona
In the next few years the navalmechanical group Navantia will hire over 1,500 people
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Wednesday.
PORTI
Tender of the Tunisian National Port Authority for six new tugs
The Goulette
Acquisition funded mainly by the Agence Française de Développement
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In February the revenues of Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines decreased by -66.0% and by -69.1%
Taipei
In the first quarter of 2023, the cales were -65.1% percent and -70.1% percent.
MEETINGS
On April 18 Assiterminal will be confronted with politicians and practitioners on the challenges of portugal
Genoa
Meeting at the headquarters of the Federation of the Sea in Rome
INTERPORTI
In the Interport of Nola, a storage and distribution centre of Farvima Medicine has been inaugurated.
Nola
In the logistics platform, there are over 47mila the square metres of capannons occupied by pharmaceutical distribution companies.
Automar gets new areas in the port of Gioia Tauro
PORTI
Automar gets new areas in the port of Gioia Tauro
Verona
Expected the recruitment of 50 workers
LOGISTICA
New warehouse for logistics services of PSA Italy in the port of Genoa
Genoa
It has an area of 1,200 square meters and an outdoor area of 5,000 square meters
SHIPYARDS
Navantia-General Dynamics Agreement NASSCO for the development of offshore wind energy in the USA
Madrid
Expected the production of components and the assembly of floating foundations
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Short the race for the reliance of the rail manoeuvre service in the port of Genoa
Genoa
The total amount based on the tender will be 34.78 million euros.
MEETINGS
On April 13 at Ancona a conference on health and safety at work in the port of port
Ancona
It is organized by Inail Marche in collaboration with the Central Adriatic Sea AdSP
