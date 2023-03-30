testata inforMARE
30 March 2023 - Year XXVII
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
14:31 GMT+2
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
The revenues of COSCO Shipping Ports mark new annual and quarterly records
Last year the business volume of the Chinese company grew by 19.3% percent
Hong Kong
March 30, 2023
COSCO Shipping Ports, the terminalist company of Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., filed 2022 with record revenue of 1.44 billion, an increase of 19.3% percent on the annual 2022 financial year. This is the result of a decrease in operating activity carried out last year : in 2022, in fact, the company's port terminal handled 103.3 million containers, down -2.2% percent on the previous year ( inforMARE of the January 17 2023), the decline that the company transforms into growth by 0.6% by communicating the annual financial results in contrast to what is highlighting the statistical data released monthly by COSCO Shipping Ports itself.

Operating profit and net profit fell -3.7% percent and -4.2% percent on 2021 percent, respectively, to 261.3 million and 388.8 million, respectively.

In the only fourth quarter of 2022, the value of revenues reached a new quarterly absolute record, having been 387.3 million, up 11.4% percent on the October-December period of the previous year. Operating profit amounted to 57.3 million (-48.6%) and net profit to 73.0 million (-34.8%).
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Messina (Assshipowners) : the solution for the cold ironing must be the opening to the market
Rome
Calling for a "clear separation between those who will have to carry out the infrastructure, who will have to power it and who will have to keep it by offering the services to the ship"
Metrans (HHLA) acquires control of Croatian Adria Rail and builds a second intermodal terminal in Hungary
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Metrans (HHLA) acquires control of Croatian Adria Rail and builds a second intermodal terminal in Hungary
Hamburg
Also obtained are the inland Serb terminal in Indija, near Belgrade.
PORTI
Sapir, in collaboration with ARS Altmann, aims to develop the automotive segment in the port of Ravenna
Ravenna
The first train with vehicles destined for South Korea has already arrived.
Maersk continues in its own vertical integration strategy by buying South African Vector Logistics
LOGISTICA
Maersk continues in its own vertical integration strategy by buying South African Vector Logistics
Copenhagen / Durban
The company has more than 5,600 employees
SHIPYARDS
Naviris ' joint venture, the joint venture Fincantieri-Naval Group, will be renewed.
Genoa / Paris / Rome
Pierroberto Folgiero has been appointed president, Damien Raby CEO
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
TX Logistik, weekly triangular intermodal service between Romania, Austria, Italy and Germany
Troisdorf / Vienna
Rail Cargo Group transforms the triangular link between Austria and the port of Trieste in two direct trains
PORTI
All 16 Italian port authorities with Assoports at Seatrade Cruise Global
Fort Lauderdale
In Italy, cruising traffic shows a steady recovery
INDUSTRY
In 2022 the turnover of the CIMC resulting from the sale of the containers fell by -30.7%
Shenzhen
In the second half of the year alone, the decline was -40.4% percent.
PORTI
Launched the tender for the infrastructure of the bulk terminal in the Cagliari Port
Cagliari
Amount at auction of more than 19.5 million euros
PORTI
ESPO urges EU and European governments to lay out funding schemes for the installation of OPS in ports
Brussels
Satisfaction with the preliminary settlement agreement on the infrastructure for alternative fuels
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
UIRR recalls that it is possible to develop European intermodal transport and the necessary measures have already been suggested
Brussels
The association agreed with the dismal analysis of the European Court of Auditors ' sector.
AUTOTRANSPORT
Agreed on how to install electric charging stations for cars and trucks on the roads of the EU
Brussels
Preliminary agreement between Parliament and Council also for hydrogen filling stations
WORK
Nearly 2,000 workers in the Italian shipbuilding industry paid with irregular pay
Venice
Nearly 2,000 workers in the Italian shipbuilding industry paid with irregular pay
This is an income stream of six million euros, not subject to taxation or contribution.
MARITIME TRANSPORT
The WSC against the bill that in the USA would repeal antitrust exemptions to foreign shipping companies
Washington
Foreign maritime monopolies-indicted by Costa Costa-have manipulated the maritime transport sector. Butler : misunderstanding how VSA helps supply chain to work better
LOGISTICA
BRT and the Italian subsidiary of the Geodis have been placed in judicial administration
Milan
A systematic exploitation of several thousand workers would emerge from the investigation.
Carnival realizes the best wave season ever
CRUISES
Carnival realizes the best wave season ever
Miami
New record bookings of cruises in both the North American and European markets
CRUISES
A new historical record of cruising traffic in Italian ports was expected in 2023.
Fort Lauderdale
A new historical record of cruising traffic in Italian ports was expected in 2023.
According to Cemar, passengers will be 12.8 million, with a 37.6% on 2022 and a 9.2% on the 2019
APM Terminals cooperates with Hateco in the realization of the new container terminal in Haiphong
PORTI
APM Terminals cooperates with Hateco in the realization of the new container terminal in Haiphong
FISCO
Two million euros for tax evasion in the logistics and home delivery sector
Trieste
Reported 20 entrepreneurs
LOGISTICA
Austria's Gebrüder Weiss has inaugurated a new logistics terminal in Tyrol
Reutte / Lauterach
It is located in Reutte, near the border between Austria and Germany
INDUSTRY
Maersk-SIPG agreement for bunkering of green methanol in the port of Shanghai
Shanghai
Expected supply from ship to ship of the new container ships ordered by the Danish company
PORTI
ESPO, ships should use cold ironing systems in ports, if available, already before 2030
Brussels
Ryckbost : It is hoped that the requirements for ships related to when to use electricity at berth clarify the matter
MARITIME TRANSPORT
ECSA, EU agreement on ship fuel gives strong political signal and provides clear climate goals and guidance for industry
Brussels / Rome
Assshipowners, welcome our main instances
MARITIME TRANSPORT
T&E, today's EU decision marks the beginning of the end of dirty fuels in the shipping industry
Brussels
The organisation highlighted the need to prevent the agreed standards from presenting loopholes
Tomorrow Costa Cruere will celebrate its 75-year anniversary
CRUISES
Tomorrow Costa Cruere will celebrate its 75-year anniversary
Genoa
On March 31, 1948 parts from Genoa the "Anna C", the first passenger ship of the company
COSCO Shipping Ports's revenues mark new annual and quarterly records
PORTI
COSCO Shipping Ports's revenues mark new annual and quarterly records
Hong Kong
Last year the business volume of the Chinese company grew by 19.3%
SHIPYARDS
Last year in Greece, 593 ships were subjected to repair work (-0.7%)
Pyreo
Gross tonnage tonnage has increased by 7.3%
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Greek Attica bought the ro-ro ship Clementines
Kallithea
Built in 1997, it cost 13.4 million euros
RINA classifies the autonomous ride-hailing workboat of the RC Dock
MARITIME TRANSPORT
RINA classifies the autonomous ride-hailing workboat of the RC Dock
Genoa
Delivered the class certificate to the first boat of a fleet that will be able to operate up to 200 miles from the coast
ASSOCIATIONS
Charity night on board the Fantastic of GNV in support of the Stella Maris
Genoa
It was organized by the National Welfare Committee of the Gente di Mare
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Poseidon Acquisition signs the final deal to buy the Atlas Corp.
London
Transaction of the value of approximately 10.9 billion
Guidelines for the safe transport of lithium-ion batteries in containers
SAFETY & SECURITY
Guidelines for the safe transport of lithium-ion batteries in containers
London
They have been published by CINS, International Group of P&I Clubs, ICHCA and TT Club
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Strong criticism of the Court of European Accounts to EU policies for the development of intermodal transport
Luxembourg
Values-objective to increase the share of sustainable modes of transport these are termed unrealistic
MEETINGS
Thursday in Livorno a workshop on autonomous navigation
Livorno
Event organized as part of the 5G Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship project
LOGISTICA
In 2022, China's Sinotrans reported record profits despite a -12.5% percent decline in revenue.
Beijing
In 2022, China's Sinotrans reported record profits despite a -12.5% percent decline in revenue.
The reduction of business volume has been generated in the segments of maritime shipments and e-commerce
MARITIME TRANSPORT
In 2022, short sea shipping in Spain experienced a slight decline of -0.4% percent.
Madrid
In 2022, short sea shipping in Spain experienced a slight decline of -0.4% percent.
The only international shipping of ro-ro cargoes marked an increase of 8.0% percent (for the first time since the 2016 percent drop in traffic with Italy)
MARITIME TRANSPORT
Pimlico Shipping (Brothers Cosulich) buys a revamped
Genoa
The ship, of 7,967 tpl, will be rented to bare boat from the Argo Shipping
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
Giorgio Bucchioni has passed away, a reference point of breaking and national portions.
MOURNING
Giorgio Bucchioni has passed away, a reference point of breaking and national portions.
The Spezia
Among the institutional assignments, he was Chairman of the Port Authority of Spezia and Confindustria La Spezia
SHIPYARDS
Liberty Lines orders three more monocarena naval vehicles at Spanish shipyard Armon
Belrose
Liberty Lines orders three more monocarena naval vehicles at Spanish shipyard Armon
They will add to the nine already commissioned
SHIPYARDS
Ceremony of laying of the keel of the Silver Ray by Silversea Cruises
Papenburg
The luxury cruise ship is under construction at Meyer Werft
SHIPYARDS
Launched in China the first of two LNG Small Scale & Bunker ships for Fratelli Cosulich
Genoa
Will be taken in delivery in September
INTERPORTI
The CDA of Interporto Padova unanimously approved the draft budget 2022
Padova
Profit after taxes in line with that of the previous financial year
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
In Genoa, a centre for the development of new technologies for decarbonisation of shipping has been inaugurated.
Genoa
CapLab will be managed by Ecospray Technologies and the DICCA of the University of Genoa
PORTI
Collaboration Agreement between the AdSP of the South Tyrreno and Ionian Seas and the University of Calabria
Cowithout
The agreement covers several areas of activity and expertise
LOGISTICA
In 2022 the transits of trucks through the Swiss Alps decreased by -1.7% percent. Stagnation of rail transport
Bern
In 2022 the transits of trucks through the Swiss Alps decreased by -1.7% percent. Stagnation of rail transport
Still far away the goal of the transfer of the loads from the road to the rail
PORTI
In the only fourth quarter of 2022, HHLA Group revenues grew by 4.9%
Hamburg
Operating profit fell by -8.8%
INDUSTRY
Touax closes 2022 with record revenue
Paris
Expected in 2023 normalization of the container market
STUDIES AND RESEARCH
E-fuel should only be reserved for air and sea transport
Rome
It highlights an analysis of Transport & Environment, which considers them not useful to decarbonisation of road transport
SAFETY & SECURITY
Agreement between five international organisations to increase the safe transport of cargo in containers
London
Memorandum of understanding subscribed by CINS, CHIRP, COA, ICHCA and SMDG
PORTI
The port of Livorno initiates an agreement with the Uruguayan ANP for the development of traffics, in particular of forest
Livorno
The port of Livorno initiates an agreement with the Uruguayan ANP for the development of traffics, in particular of forest
In 2022, the labronic climber handled 2.13 million tonnes.
SHIPYARDS
Rixi reassures on the implementation of the sea rollover of the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente
Genoa
Rixi reassures on the implementation of the sea rollover of the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente
MIT will launch the discussion with Italian Railway Network for moving the railway line
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Thursday in Livorno a workshop on autonomous navigation
Livorno
Event organized as part of the 5G Maritime Autonomous Surface Ship project
MEETINGS
On April 18 Assiterminal will be confronted with politicians and practitioners on the challenges of portugal
Genoa
Meeting at the headquarters of the Federation of the Sea in Rome
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Port concession saved Nigeria's economy N3.9tr - Haastrup
(Vanguard)
Can the return of international cruises bolster Japan's beleaguered tourism industry?
(The Japan Times)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile