The revenues of COSCO Shipping Ports mark new annual and quarterly records

COSCO Shipping Ports, the terminalist company of Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., filed 2022 with record revenue of 1.44 billion, an increase of 19.3% percent on the annual 2022 financial year. This is the result of a decrease in operating activity carried out last year : in 2022, in fact, the company's port terminal handled 103.3 million containers, down -2.2% percent on the previous year ( inforMARE
of the January 17
2023), the decline that the company transforms into growth by 0.6% by communicating the annual financial results in contrast to what is highlighting the statistical data released monthly by COSCO Shipping Ports itself.
Operating profit and net profit fell -3.7% percent and -4.2% percent on 2021 percent, respectively, to 261.3 million and 388.8 million, respectively.
In the only fourth quarter of 2022, the value of revenues reached a new quarterly absolute record, having been 387.3 million, up 11.4% percent on the October-December period of the previous year. Operating profit amounted to 57.3 million (-48.6%) and net profit to 73.0 million (-34.8%).