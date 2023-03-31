At the French CMA CGM the procurement of postal services in Lebanon
The offer was presented yesterday
Beirut
March 31, 2023
Lebanon's Minister of Telecommunications, Johnny Corm, said the auction for postal services in Lebanon was won by a consortium consisting of Merit Invest and Colis Privé France, both part of the group's shipping arm. French CMA CGM. The offer was presented on Thursday, when the deadline for sending the proposals expires.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher