From Monday to Wednesday, a delegation from the EU Parliament will be in Genoa and Florence to take stock of the infrastructure

From Monday to Wednesday next a delegation from the European Parliament's Transport and Tourism Commission, led by President Karima Delli, will visit Genoa and Florence to take stock of the development of the trans-European projects. The delegation, which consists of ten members, will focus on the first two days of the visit on Genoa and its main infrastructure challenges, including the redesign of the city's logistics, the realization of major projects to eliminate the bottlenecks and strengthen the position of Genova as an international gateway. In Liguria the deputies will meet with local authorities and visit the site of the project of the Third Valico dei Giovi. They will then travel to the port of Genoa, which is the terminus of the corridor of the Trans-European Rhine-Alps transport network that links the port airport's port airport to the main ports of the North Sea in Belgium and the Netherlands.
On the last day of the mission the Eurodeputies will travel to Florence and Pistoia, where they will visit the main Tuscan airport and the Hitachi railway plant, which produces innovative high-speed trains.
"Despite the considerable delays in its completion, the TEN-T provides an essential contribution to the achievement of the EU's political objective from an economic, social and economic point of view," Karima Delli said in a statement. environmental. The possibility of visiting a strategic node of intermodal mobility, its port and the works of the Third Valico, makes the mission of this delegation in Genoa a unique opportunity for our Board to acquire direct knowledge of the challenges that we face in order to have more efficient and sustainable mobility. The visit to the Hitachi railway establishment and the airport in Florence will provide us with examples of the technological investments required for the decarbonisation of transport. "
In addition to the Delli, the delegation will be made up of Marian Jean Marinescu, Massimiliano Salini, Josianne Cutajar, José Ramón Bauzá Díaz, Nicola Danti, Bergur Løkke Rasmussen, Marco Campomenosi, Carlo Fest and Roberts Zile.