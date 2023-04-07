Completed three months in advance the cruise ship Scenic Eclipse II.

Yesterday in the shipyard 3. Maj di Fiume was celebrated the conclusion of the construction of the ship Scenic Eclipse II,
suitable for navigating the polar regions, which is was completed three months ahead of schedule. The ship, whose construction involved an investment of almost 170 million euros and that was delivered to the company German Scenic, was built on a project by MKM Yachts, a subsidiary of the Scenic group, and launched last June (
of 28 June
2022). For the construction site 3. Maj represents the first construction after four years of downtime.
The handover ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister Croatian Andrej Plenković and the Minister of Economy and sustainable development, Davor Filipovi, as well as the founder of the Scenic, Glen Moroney, the director of MKM Yachts, Sasa Cokljat, and the Site Manager 3. Maj, Edi Kucan.