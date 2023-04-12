Indictment of Agostinelli and other employees of the AdSP of Gioia Tauro

The judge for the preliminary investigations of the Court of Palmi has Andrea Agostinelli, chairman, indictment approved dell'Autorità di Sistema Portuale dei Mari Tirreno Southern and Ionian, other employees of the port authority and two security guards on duty at the gate of the port of Gioia Tauro for the death of Agostino Filandro occurred on June 21, 2019 near A shipyard located in the western area of the port calabrian. This was announced today by Agostinelli himself, recalling "the effort to comply with and comply with the rules for safety in the workplace that has always marked the work of this Port System Authority' and expressing "bewilderment and great bitterness for the outcome of the preliminary hearing'. "At the same time - he specified the president of the AdSP - manifesto great confidence in the work of the judiciary, certain that the Court of Palmi will be able to identify the real responsibilities of that tragedy. And in this regard - added Agostinelli - I highlight as sentence No. 2948 of the Council of State judged perfectly legitimate the action of this Authority of Port system, when he pronounced the decadence of the Concession granted to the construction site, for very serious failures of the its owner' (
of 13 September
2019 and 21 April
2022).