Rail Cargo Group expands its network of rail services with Italy to Treviso and Frosinone
The connection with the Lazio terminal will be made on the basis of demand
Vienna
April 19, 2023
Rail Cargo Group (RCG), the freight company of the Austrian railway group ÖBB, will expand its network of services with Italy by activating connections between Villach and Treviso and Frosinone. The service between Villach and Treviso will be made weekly, while the one with Frosinone will be made on the basis of the application. With the new lines, RCG will offer a total of weekly services between Villach and ten destinations in Italy.
