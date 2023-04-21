The collapse of container traffic in the port of Long Beach continues
In the first three months of the 2023 1,72 million teu (- 30.0%) have been enlivened
Long Beach
April 21, 2023
In the last six months the port of Long Beach has in practice Nullified all the recovery of containerized trade realized after the acute phase of the global COVID-19 pandemic and in the first quarter of 2023, period in which the Californian port of call has Handled container for a total pairs to 1,72 million TEU, the Scalo has recorded a decrease of -30.0% of the volumes compared to the first three months of 2022 when the historical record for this time of year.
The decrease in the first quarter of this year is was generated by declines in full container volumes at unloading and empty containers, flows whose growth had produced the recovery achieved after the peak of the global health crisis. In the First three months of 2023 full containers at disembarkation have amounted to 797 thousand teu (- 33.9%) and the empty container to 574 thousand teu (- 36.1%). Reduced flow of full containers to boarding that has been pairs to 350 thousand teu (- 1.4%).
The Long Beach Port Authority attributed the fort Contraction of traffic in recent months to warehouses still full of goods due to the continuing low level of expenditure of American consumers and the consequent redirection of Sea shipments to East Coast ports US and towards those of the US Gulf.
In March alone of this year the port has enlivened Altogether 604 thousand teu, with a decrease of -30.0% on March 2022, of which 279 thousand container full to disembarkation (- 34.7%), 133 thousand container full at boarding (+16.9%) and 191 thousand empty containers (-40,6%).
