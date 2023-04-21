The KV4.0 Data Hub for real-time data exchange between intermodal transport customers has become operational

The research project "Digitalization of Supply intermodal chains - KV4.0" for the digitalization of intermodal transport, which led to the establishment of the joint venture DX Intermodal (DXI) among transport operators intermodal Hupac and Kombiverkehr, the transport companies Hoyer and Paneuropa and terminal operators Lokomotion and KTL (
of 20 October
2021 and 21 July
2022), came alive with the activation of the Data Hub KV4.0 through which the exchange of real-time data among DXI's customers, including freight forwarders, intermodal operators, terminals and railways.
The Data Hub is based on the data exchange standard #EDIGES and provides access to schedules, reservations, terminal status, and train movements, as well as pre and post carriage on the road. The exchange of data takes place in real time and without limitations, but always within an authorized distribution circle. The Unique technical connection to KV4.0 Data Hub also allows exchange of forward-looking data with participating partners, such as the Estimated Time of Pick-up (ETP), to improve visibility of the supply chain. The partners of the initiative also Activated the new website www.dx-intermodal.com to present detailed information on the range of services.