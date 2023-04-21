With the Venice Blue Flag 2023, cruise companies renew their commitment to reducing ship emissions
Di Blasio: the agreement signed today extends the perimeter of the agreement to the port of Chioggia
Venezia
April 21, 2023
Today in Venice the Venice Blue Flag 2023 was signed, the voluntary agreement signed by cruise companies whose The objective is to reduce the impact of atmospheric emissions from part of the cruise ships that arrive and moor in the ports of Venice and Chioggia. The document signed for the first time in 2007 it was ratified in 2008, 2009, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022. The agreement provides that the companies undertake to operate the main engines and Auxiliaries of passenger ships with marine fuel with a sulphur content not exceeding 0,1 % by mass at the time mooring, during navigation before entering the area VTS Venice and in every phase of maneuvering within the port area Venice, Marghera and Chioggia; same commitment made, starting with since 2018, also for tugs during operations related to the transit of ships.
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Settentrionale, which manages the two airports, highlighted that from the Last year, the agreement takes on greater importance in a context of modified by the restrictions on cruise traffic in the Basin of San Marco and the Giudecca Canal, which were introduced by the Decree-Law no. 103 of 20 July 2021 ( of 13 July 2021), which - the port authority recalled - brought Venice to have to build a new model of cruise that must reconcile the needs of environmental sustainability and Safeguarding the lagoon with those protecting work and economic development.
At today's signing, the Chairperson of the Authority of Harbour System, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, has specified that "The Blue Flag agreement signed today extends the scope of the agreement at the port of Chioggia where, for a year now, we have been enhancing an important niche of cruise traffic that focuses on the luxury segment. The collaboration with Venice and Chioggia, their respective Captaincies, shipping companies and Shipping agents allowed us to close a deal that aims to improve the eco-sustainability of the sector. Objectives of the Blue Flag - added Di Blasio - are consistent with the policy of the Authority and the commissioner structure which intends to provide a solution to cruise flows on the basis of government indications, but which also aims to structuring a new way of using tourism in the laguna, more attentive to local needs and focused on value added of managed destinations, where the productive forces of the territory and cultural institutions will be increasingly involved to create new value and quality employment».
The Councillor for the Environment of the Municipality of Venice, Massimiliano De Martin, recalled that, "unlike in the past when reference was made only to a period of a few months linked to the tourist season, for some years the duration of the pact we sign is annual. And during this year, in addition to the current 33 Signatory companies, others will be able to join. Environmental policy which revolves around cruise and port activity, As I always emphasize, it must be done on a large scale, not only within the administrative boundaries of its territory and in fact the agreement is now also signed by the Municipality of Chioggia. The crocieristica - the assessor has emphasized - is an activity economic fundamental, but it is necessary to respect the Delicate ecosystem of the lagoon and fragility and beauty of cities. On this front, there will be technology More and more supportive and, we see, the transition energy is already a fact but, at the same time, time, thanks also to the subscription of the Blue Flag, the companies They also undertake to "educate" passengers to respect of cities, spaces and monuments. Finally, I think that define with the government, in a short time, the future of the Ports of Venice and Chioggia is strategic from an economic point of view, infrastructure and environmental protection'.
