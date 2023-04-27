Heavy deterioration in DSV's quarterly financial and operating performance

The company underlined its good performance recorded earlier this year in a market that is Weakening. The second consideration can only be agree. On the first no. We are talking about the DSV, the Danish logistics group which, already previously one of the Europe's leading operators, has greatly strengthened in the 2019 with the acquisition of the Swiss Panalpina and then in 2021 with the acquisition of the logistics activities of Kuwaiti Agility (
of 19 August
2019 and 16 August
2021).
"As expected - said the CEO of DSV, Jens Bjørn Andersen, presenting today the latest Quarterly results achieved by the company - in the first Quarter of 2023 demand for transport services and fares of transport have decreased. Nevertheless we got vouchers results and a substantial cash flow offering good services to customers and managing capacity efficiently."
If it is true that demand has weakened, how also testify to the volumes of air and sea shipments enlivened by DSV itself in the first three months of this year are results of 328 thousand tons and 588 thousand tons respectively container teu, with drops of -20.2% and -11.9% on the correspondent period of 2022, it seems equally indisputable that, beyond of the picture painted by Andersen, also the financial performance of the company have felt the impact of deterioration harshly of demand and the market, continuing the negative trend already started in the last quarter of last year and accentuated in the first three months of 2023.
DSV closed the period January-March of this year with revenues of DKK 40.9 billion (EUR 5.5 billion), with a decrease of -33.0% on the same trimester of 2022, of which 14.3 billion crowns generated by air shipments (- 41.1%), 11.9 billion from sea shipments (- 44.9%), 10.1 billion road shipments (-0.9%) and DKK 5.6 billion other logistics services (-8.7%). EBITDA is State pairs to 5,9 billion crowns (- 22.6%) and operating profit to 4.7 billion (-28.1%), with a contribution of 3.9 billion from air and sea shipments (-30.6%), 495 million from shipments road (-0.6%) and 548 million from other logistics services (-30,5%). Net profit was almost 3.3 billion Danish kroner (-25.1%). These are data from a quarterly income statement very negative that DSV, we believe, hopes to leave soon to shoulders.