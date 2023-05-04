In the first trimester the revenues of the Maersk generated from the segment of the containerized shipping are diminished of the -37.8%

In the first quarter of this year the improvement, at least in terms of revenues, results of logistics activities and of the group's maritime and towing services, is not was sufficient to contain the further significant deterioration of the economic performance of the Danish shipping company A.P. Møller-Mærsk generated by the significant contraction of Results of the core business of containerized maritime transport but also those of terminal activities. In the first three months of 2023 revenues totalled 14.21 billion dollars, with a decrease of the -26,4% on the same last year's period and with a contribution of 9.87 billion from Container shipping (-36.6%) - including 8.43 billion deriving directly from containerized sea shipments (-37.8%) -, of 3.47 billion from logistics activities (+20.6%), of 876 million from terminal activities (-22.5%) and 602 million from other maritime services and trailer (+8.5%)
The income statement for the first quarter of this year shows a EBITDA of 3,97 billion dollars (- 56.3%), of which 3,35 billion generated from containerized shipping (- 59.2%), 316 million from logistics services (-0.9%), 291 million from services terminals (-36.2%) and 83 million from other maritime services and of trailers (+5.1%). Group operating profit was 2,33 billion dollars (- 68.0%), with a contribution of 1,97 billions from containerized maritime transport (- 72.2%), of 135 million from logistics services (-26.2%), of 207 million from terminal activities (-383.6%) and 85 million from other maritime and towing services (+23.2%). The Maersk Group has closed the first three months of 2023 with a net profit of 2.32 billion of dollars (-65.9%).
In the period January-March of this year the fleet of container ship of the Danish company transported volumes of cargo containerized equal to 2.72 million 40-foot containers (FEU), with a decrease of -9.4% on the corresponding period of 2022. The Average freight value was $2,871/FEU (-36,9%). In the first quarter of 2023 the group recorded a increase of +2.3% of the price of the fuel purchased which is result equal to 625 dollars / ton, while the consumption of fuel of the fleet is diminished of -10,6% having totaled 2.41 million tons and the cost of the bunker for Container transported was $2,552/FEU (+1,0%).
As for the segment of the harbour terminals, the group has announced whereas in the first three months of 2023 in this sector were enlivened 2,82 million container (- 9.5%), of which 984 thousand relating to loads handled by the group's fleet (-10.4%) and 1,83 million to cargos embarked on ships of third parties (- 9.1%).
At 31 March the cargo capacity of the fleet of Maersk was pairs to 4,22 million containers of 20 feet (teu) (-1.7%) and whether the share of vessels owned by the group is remained unchanged being made up of 318 naval units, the share of ships to charter is diminished of -11,8% being at 31 Last March consisting of 373 container ships.