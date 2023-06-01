Fincantieri will build the third NFS submarine of the Italian Navy

Fincantieri will build the third new submarine generation related to the U212NFS (Near Future Submarine) program of the Italian Navy. The construction received parliamentary approval and will now continue the usual process administrative. The program, which includes two boats contracted in 2021, it also provides for the relative in service support and implementation of the Training Center, and is managed by OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement, the international organisation for cooperation on armaments).
The first two boats will be delivered in 2027 and 2029, with the sheet metal cutting of the second unit provided for the Next six June.
"The NFS program - recalled the CEO by Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - sees us covering both the The role of design authority and that of prime contractor and its Continuation represents an important confirmation of leadership technological and management of Fincantieri, in full continuity with what is outlined by the cornerstones of our business plan. The Submarine is a unique strategic-industrial asset in its genre, which sums up the highest standards that shipbuilding naval can express and pertaining to diving, a sector in which fundamental matches will be played also thanks to to our vision of the future."