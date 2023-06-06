The exceptional growth trend of oil tanker transits allows the Suez Canal to set a new historical record of monthly maritime traffic

Last April, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal marked a new historical record having transited 2,298 ships, with an increase of +19.1% on April 2022 and with an increase of 103 ships compared to the previous peak of monthly traffic registered in December 2022. The new record was achieved thanks to the historical peak of oil tanker transits totaled in April 2023 with 754 ships and a significant increase in +43.1% on April 2022, exceptionally positive trend of transits of tanker that has been in place since March 2022 when a few days ago the conflict generated by the invasion of Ukraine had begun by part of the Russian troops. Last April, the transits of ships of Another type were 1,544, a number that represents the new record for the month of April but not the highest figure in absolute that was marked in August 2008 with 1,632 ships.
Last April the new record was also recorded History of the net tonnage of ships that have crossed the waterway having amounted to 133,4 million Suez Canal Net Tonnage (SCNT), up +16.4% on April 2022, so as the new historical record of revenues generated by the rights of Transit of ships which have boarded for the first time beyond threshold of 900 million dollars having totaled 904.5 million dollars (+43.5%).
Also in the entire first quarter of 2023 it was Obtained the new record of number of transits in the Egyptian Canal with 8.603 ships and an increment of +19.0% on the first four months of the last year when the previous record was reached. The New historical peak was recorded both thanks to the extraordinary increase in the transit of oil tankers that have gone up to the record figure of 2,819 (+61.6%) and as a result of the increase, although less relevant, of the transit of ships of other typology stood at a record number of 5,784 units (+5,4%).