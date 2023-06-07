The Court of Auditors wand the AdSP of the Northern Adriatic
The administrative and managerial unification of the ports of Venice and Chioggia is still incomplete
Roma
June 7, 2023
The administrative and managerial unification of the ports of Venice and Chioggia is still incomplete. This is highlighted by the Court of Accounts in the report on the result of the audit carried out on the financial management of the Authority of Harbour System of the Northern Adriatic Sea, where it is specified that this is mainly due to the difficulties related to the takeover dell'AdSP in the management of the port of Chioggia, still in the ownership of the Special Agency for the Port of Chioggia (A.S.Po.), which affects both strategic planning and on the organization and managed services.
Recalling that in previous reports it was acknowledged the actions undertaken for the unification of maritime property in head to the AdSP, in order to overcome the criticality of the permanence of some real estate compendiums in the hands of the Chamber of Commerce, owner of A.S.Po., the Court of Auditors underlines whereas activities in this direction have not yet led to Expected results, despite the fact that at the end of 2021 they have been ascertained with conference of services the requirements of state-owned property of some buildings. 'The continuation of that situation administrative/managerial - detects the judges' report accountants - ensures that the AdSP continues to make use of A.S.Po. which will manage the rental relationships in place in the area of Chioggia, up to the forfeiture of the aforementioned assets to the State Property'.
According to the accounting judges, it is also no longer the identification of correct programming tools can be postponed, determinants for the necessary infrastructure development objectives also supported by the large PNRR funds. 'At present, the - explains the report - has only planning acts pre-existing to the reform, namely the Master Plan of the port of Venice (dating back to 1965) and Chioggia (dating back to 1981) which present obvious discrepancies with the state of affairs of the territory, especially with reference to the occurrence of some areas of urban-type settlements. The failure to update the Programming tools weighs the non-unification of the ports of Venice and Chioggia in the AdSP. The Authority has declared that the remaining agreements are being signed preparatory to the System Strategic Planning Document, after which the Conference of services aimed at the preparation and approval of the document itself'. The Court of Auditors recalls that already In previous reports he had emphasized "on the one hand the accumulated delays in putting in place such documents vital importance, also with reference to the need for a integrated strategic planning of the territory, on the other hand the failure to define the procedural procedure of the aforementioned integration, a result that can not be postponed any longer, as decisive for the necessary infrastructure development objectives, also supported by substantial PNRR funds'.
"Among the urgent strategic interventions for development infrastructure and optimization of the connection with the systems logistic retro port and interport within the network European TenT "MoS, Motorways of the Sea" - specification between the other is the report of the Court of Auditors - there is the reorganization and redevelopment of the former Alumix-Sava-Fusina area of the industrial area of Marghera, through the construction of a terminal for the ro-ro ro-pax traffic whose execution has been entrusted in concession (to Venice Ro-Port MoS, ed). On this issue - The judges observe - all the critical issues already remain reported in previous reports, as the terminal is was only partially started in summer 2014, but without still reach full operation, due to delays from part of the dealership in the completion of the interventions Planned infrastructure. The AdSP, while noting the delays in the realization of the works and in the payment of fees by the concessionaire, has signed additional acts to the agreement original concessionaire favorable to the concessionaire, evaluating the prevailing public interest in the continuation of the contract with respect to its termination and not attributable to the concessionaire for the Delays. At the end of the year, the Realization of works for Euro 87,266,167.44 corresponding to 87.16% of the total value of the works themselves'.
The report also dwells on the issue of labour temporary port, recalling that "it is still managed separately for the port of Venice and that of Chioggia. Let the contract relating to the port of Venice that to Chioggia - specify the judges - have long expired and are being extended with companies in a difficult balance sheet, and employment crisis. The Authority reports that it considers the opening of a new competitive procedure should be made conditional unique to the effective unification of the two ports which, as mentioned, It proceeds very slowly. This situation is an anomaly to be remedied as soon as possible by issuing invitations to tender in the manner possible, respectful of the rules contained in the Code of Public Contracts, which the Authority shall consider identifying.'
Among the various findings of the Court of Auditors, one is relating to the expenditure for the staff of the harbour authority that in 2021 stood at a total of "6,324,718 euros, increased compared to 2020 (euro 6,117,760), with an average cost unit of € 73,269, considerable - highlights the report - in absolute value and growth compared to 2020 (euro 70,477). Yes notes - specify the accounting judges - as the emoluments variables to staff have been paid, such as bonuses of production, in monthly advance and annual adjustment equal to zero, compared to the necessary verification of the achievement of the objectives'.
