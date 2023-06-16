The AdSP of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea "postpones to September" the Piombino Logistics
The body believes that the demand for areas in the port of Piombino is oversized compared to the real needs of the company and rejects the company's claim to be the only railway operator
Livorno
June 16, 2023
The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern "postpones to September" Piombino
Logistics, the logistics company active in the port of Piombino
which is wholly owned by JSW Steel Italy of
Indian steel group JSW. The Tuscan port authority, in fact,
considers that the executive summary of the business plan presented to
April from Piombino Logistics can not be promoted and needs
of a further assessment before it is possible to give a ruling on the
Request for extension of the provisional concession currently
current presented by the company and, above all, in operation
of the steps to be taken in view of the subscription of the new
Addendum to the 2018 Programme Agreement and the issuance of a
definitive concession.
At today's meeting, the Management Committee
The Executive Summary was presented, which consists of two phases of
development, with the first providing for a substantial intervention
renovation and redevelopment of the Lucchini pier, at present
used occasionally due to some critical issues
related to Piombino Logistics' decision not to provide
demolition of obsolete cranes still present and unsuitable
port operations for the type of goods today
Worked. This phase, which involves an investment of 35 million
euro and 115 ships processed annually at the pier, received
a positive vote from the AdSP.
Not so the part of the first phase focused on
construction close to the Lucchini pier of a large area, of
about 200,000 thousand paintings, for the deposit of about 60,000
tonnes of production coils for the rolling mills of the
South zone. The project is considered by the port authority
oversized compared to current storage needs, a
front of which - explained the person in charge of the procedure,
the manager Fabrizio Marilli- would already be sufficient
the state-owned areas currently present at the root of the Lucchini pier
and placed adjacent to the former AFO plant which extend over approximately
75,000 square meters.
In addition, the third part of the first operational phase provides for the
realization, in the areas immediately behind the former park
Minerals, of a hydrogen production area with an investment
planned for urbanization and construction of warehouses of 36
million euros and about 20 management staff
of the plant.
The company's proposal to organize
a logistics on rail of which to be the sole subject in charge of the
service management for all types of goods operated
as part of the new port of Piombino. Piombino's proposal
Logistics is to use your position to stipulate
"Agreements relating to intermodal hubs (ports, terminals)
rail/road, logistics hubs and urban hubs) and infrastructure
connected with the Scandinavian - Mediterranean Corridor". For the
Responsible for the procedure, the company envisages a
own role in contradiction with the planning of the institution and,
in particular, with the Iron Plan elaborated and approved
the administration that represents the policy tool, and
planning the development of logistics in this segment
operational. For the port authority, a further critical element
is given by the forecast "of the candidacy of the
Company as sole operator of the logistics service
of the entire port area, proposing in practice a role
monopolistic in the absence of any public tender procedure
instead provided for by current legislation for the assignment of such
task".
The second operational phase focuses on future expansion
of the company and provides, as key points, the passage
steel production from blast furnace to electric furnace, and
the start of industrial production, in addition to the construction of
new docks in the area - currently at sea - facing the land
that Piombino Logistics currently has in concession by
of the port authority.
For the AdSP, "the document presented plans and proposes
interventions without considering in any way the activities already
present in the new port areas and / or in the future
Settlement on the basis of previous acts of the administration already
in the process of implementation". A contrast, which according to
of the port administration, it emerges clearly where it is
plans to use most of the new areas north of the port,
where some activities are already established and is
Planned to settle/move further jobs later
the changes resulting from the insertion of the SNAM regasification terminal
FSRU at the new quay. Not only that, the AdSP notes that "the
proposal provides for the use of both existing new infrastructure
ports as well as those envisaged, exceeding what is today
used by the company and referred to previous management
of the steel plant, also inserting new and additional
covered surfaces, for logistics warehouses, which conflict
radically with the provisions of the Technical Implementation Standards".
Among the reasons why Piombino's business plan
Logistics has been "postponed to September", the institution
Portuale specifies that "there are state-owned areas for which
There is no public interest in keeping the
but rather the need for a
their allocation to other major initiatives and such as
to ensure their more profitable use, without any
negative consequence for the forecasts of industrial development and
productive of society".
"Our goal - summarized the president
dell'AdSP, Luciano Guerrieri - is to encourage consolidation
of the Piombino steel industry, without neglecting the
need to ensure diversification
productive and entrepreneurial. The executive summary makes manifest the
Piombino Logistics' willingness to operate not only on
All the current port but also on the one still to be built.
Compared to the proposal, the required areas are oversized. Not
Only: we believe that a share of the areas in which it operates
currently Piombino Logistics must return to availability
of the AdSP and subsequently be destined for other uses'.
Guerrieri reiterated the intention of the harbour authority to want
extend the current concession until September,
"But - he specified - we will not fail to represent our
position in regional and national tables».
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher