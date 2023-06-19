Order to Fincantieri for a second ultra-luxury cruise ship for Four Seasons Yachts

Fincantieri has signed the contract for the construction of the
second ultra-luxury cruise ship with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings
Ltd., co-owner and operator of Four Seasons Yachts. The order
has a value of over 400 million euros and the ship will be
delivered in 2026. The Italian shipbuilding company recalled
that, as per market practice, the contract is conditional
the achievement of financing to the shipowner. In 2022
Fincantieri has acquired the order for the first unit of the
class, which will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025
(
of 11
July
2022).
"The signing of the second order with Fincantieri - has
said Larry Pimentel, president and chief executive officer of
Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings, co-owner and operator of Four
Seasons Yachts - is another milestone in the development of
Four Seasons Yachts. Our partnership with Fincantieri and Four
Seasons creates a powerful triumvirate of expertise that is committed to
Provide a first-class luxury lifestyle yacht experience
category. I'm proud of the team and the collaboration behind it
of this extraordinary project».
"The confirmation of trust by a brand
as prestigious as Four Seasons - commented the administrator
delegate of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero - is a great
satisfaction for us as well as further proof of validity
of a unique business project that is intended to
Changing the world of cruises for design, technology and
sustainability. Today's result also testifies to
the start of the recovery of orders in the sector, strengthening the
at the same time Fincantieri's leadership in the new extra-luxury segment
marked by haute hôtellerie'.