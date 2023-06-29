Approved the Strategic Programming Document of the ports of the Central Adriatic ports

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea adopted today unanimously the Strategic System Programming Document (DPSS), the main act of address of the port institution that interests geographically a coastline of more than 135 miles between Marche and Abruzzo, a third of the Adriatic Italian coast. The DPSS, on which it expressed favourable opinion on the Sea Resource Partnership Organism, carries out an updated photograph of the current state of ports, defines the guidelines of the port system and the goals for the future of each scalo, valuing its individual peculiarities and potential, in an integrated system of system, capable of responding to growth opportunities in a harmonious and coordinated way with the territory, to ensure sustainable, economic, social development, environmental, imaged to innovation and digitalization. The act indicates the main lines of address for each of the port scans managed by the Adsp : Ancona, Falconara Marittima, Pesaro, San Benedetto del Tronto, Pescara, Ortona, and only partially of Vasto, which recently entered under the jurisdiction of the institution.
Concluding the approval process of the DPSS will be able to begin the work of updating the individual Port Regulatory Plans, the newsroom of which will be curated by the same temporary grouping of professionals who wrote the DPSS and which in January it has completed the upgrade of the Deasp, the Environmental Energy Document of the Port System.
"We are going to start an administrative path on a strategy that will lead us to have a necessary and basic planning document for review," said Vincenzo Garofalo, president of the port institution, Vincenzo Garofalo. of the individual Port Regulatory Plans. We work, therefore, to a close and future vision of the port system, to have a lasting and long-lived line of development, which values the specificities of each stopover and respects the prerogatives not only of the territorial bodies but also of the citizens. "