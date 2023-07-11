The EU Parliament approved the rules on marine fuels agreed by the trilogue in March
The green light is also given to measures on alternative fuels for road transport
July 11, 2023
A few days after the agreement at the International Maritime
Organization on the Review of the International Strategy for
Reduction of greenhouse gases emitted by ships
July 2023), today the European Parliament, as part of the
"Fit for 55" package of measures that in mid-2021
led to the decision to extend the trading system
EU emission allowances (ETS) to the maritime transport sector
July 2021), adopted, by 555 votes to 48,
and 25 abstentions, new rules on ship fuels and, with 514 votes
for, 52 against and 74 abstentions, new rules on
alternative fuels for road transport.
With regard to fuel for shipping, it is expected
the obligation for ships of more than 5,000 gross tonnage
to gradually reduce greenhouse gas emissions,
reducing the amount of energy they use,
2% from 1 January 2025, 6% from 1 January 2025
2030, by 14.5% from January 1, 2035, by 31% from January 1
2040, 62% from January 1, 2045 and 80% from January 1
2050 compared to 2020 level. This reduction will be
on all energy used on board in EU ports or in
navigation between them and 50% of the energy used for
routes where the port of departure or arrival is outside
of the EU or its outermost regions.
In addition, the new rules provide that, in order to reduce
Significant air pollution in ports, starting from
2030 container ships and passenger ships at berth in
Main port ports will have to connect to the electricity grid
of land for all their electricity needs.
The path that led to today's green light from Parliament
started on 24 July 2021 when the Commission
European had presented a proposal for a regulation on the use of
Renewable and low-carbon fuels in
maritime transport (the FuelEU Maritime Regulation which is part of
of the legislative proposals of the Fit for 55 package). Next
19 October, the EU Parliament adopted its position
which planned to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from ships by 2%
by 2025, 20% by 2035 and 80% by 2050
compared to the 2020 level (the European Commission had proposed
a reduction of 13% and 75%). Trilogue negotiations this year
led on 23 March to an agreement on the decarbonisation of the
maritime transport, which provided for a 2% reduction in
ship GHG emissions from 2025, 6% from 2030,
14.5% from 2035, 31% from 2040, 62% from 2045 and 80% to
starting from 2050, i.e. percentages and timing
adopted today by Parliament
The rules adopted today in Strasbourg state that "the
Entity responsible for ensuring compliance with this
Regulation - specifies the text of the FuelEU Maritime initiative -
should be the company, defined as the shipowner or
any other organization or person, such as the manager or the
bareboat charterer, who has assumed responsibility
the operation of the vessel by the shipowner and that, assuming such
responsibility, agreed to take on all tasks and
Responsibilities imposed by the International Management Code
ship safety and pollution prevention,
as implemented in the Union by Regulation (EC) No 336/2006 of
European Parliament and of the Council. The definition of society
under this Regulation is in line with the
Global data collection established in 2016
by the International Maritime Organization (IMO)".
"The new rules - has emphasized the rapporteur of the
proposal on sustainable marine fuels Jörgen
Warborn - establish the path far more
ambitious in the world for the decarbonization of maritime transport.
The aim is to achieve 90% of maritime CO2 emissions, protecting the
at the same time the smaller shipowners and ports from the costs and
administrative burdens. These make Europe at the forefront of
creation of a demand for sustainable fuels and in the
promotion of innovation'.
New rules for alternative fuels approved today
foresee that by 2026 electric charging stations for
passenger cars, with a minimum output of 400 kW, are installed
at least every 60 kilometres along the main road corridors of the
TEN-T network and that the power of the network increases to 600 kW by
2028. Charging stations are provided for trucks and buses
every 120 kilometers. These stations should be installed on
half of the EU's main roads by 2028 and with a
Output power from 1,400 kW to 2,800 kW depending on the road. The
EU countries will have to ensure that, by 2031,
hydrogen refuelling along the TEN-T core network is
distributed at least every 200 kilometers.
Once the Council of the EU has adopted
Formally both laws, infrastructure rules for
Alternative fuels will apply from six months
from their entry into force, while those on marine fuels
sustainable will apply from January 1, 2025.
