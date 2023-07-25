La Spezia freight forwarders denounce that the road construction sites do not take into account the needs of the port

The Association of Freight Forwarders of the Port of La Spezia criticizes the
decision to suspend work on the junction from 14 August
Santo Stefano-La Spezia coinciding with the end of the high
container shipping season, without holding
So I account for the needs of the port operators. 'After
months in which shippers and transporters from La Spezia have
hard paid, in terms of efficiency and yield, halving
of the capacity of the Spezia-Santo Stefano junction - ha
commented the president of the association, Alessandro Laghezza -
Here comes the "good" news of the suspension of work
from 14 August, to encourage tourist flows. The Santo junction
Stefano-La Spezia - recalled Laghezza - is the main
access road to the port and also the only axis connecting the
itself and the Interporto di Santo Stefano. In these months our
trucks spent hours in queues, with loss of efficiency and
costs for hundreds of thousands of euros that, of course, none
it pays off."
"Today - continued Laghezza with a note of sarcasm -
Here comes the "good" news of the suspension of work
in the only period in which traffic on the junction is reduced due to the
closure of production activities and the consequent
slowing down of port ones. As often happens, they are neglected
the needs of goods and especially truck traffic,
thus significantly limiting the efficiency of the port."
"Even in the face of the resumption of work and the criticality
of the road axis Santo Stefano-La Spezia - highlighted the
President of the Association of La Spezia Freight Forwarders - VA
strongly relaunched the idea of creating an area in Santo Stefano
buffer, where in case of congestion of the port or siding
motorway, transporters can leave containers full, from
then forward to the port at night with special shuttles.
The more efficient this buffer area is, the more efficient it is
the more carriers will be able to avoid access to the city,
leaving containers full and picking up empty ones directly to
Boxing Day. The revival of the port of La Spezia also depends on
Simple but forward-looking operations like this».