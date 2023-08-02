Meyer Werft took over the management of the Wismar shipyard

Yesterday the insolvency administrator of the German group of
shipbuilding MV Werften, Christoph Morgen delivered the
symbolic key of the Wismar shipyard to Bernard Meyer,
managing partner of the German navalmeccanico group Meyer Werft. The
Wismar plant, which has been owned since June 2022
of the German Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) which acquired it
after the initiation of bankruptcy proceedings for MV Werften
(
of 11
January
and 14
June
2022), was in fact re-rented by the curator
bankruptcy and sublet to Meyer Wismar, subsidiary of Meyer Werft,
for the completion of the construction of the cruise ship for the
Disney Cruise Line currently running in the
establishment.
The new ship, of 208,000 tons of gross staza and
capacity of about 6,000 passengers and 2,300 members
of the crew, will be based in Singapore to carry out
Cruises in Southeast Asia, a market to which it is specifically
Dedicated. The realization of the Disney ship is already taking place
under the management of Meyer Werft which has already built for
the American cruise company Disney Dream ships,
Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish and is building two
additional units of class "Wish". To
Processing of the new ship are employed all 400 employees
of the Wismar shipyard.
On the occasion of the delivery of the construction site, Morgen announced
that, thanks to the assignment of the yard to Meyer Wismar, the loans
granted by the Government of the Land of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania,
amounting to approximately 13 million euros, will be fully reimbursed on
next month.