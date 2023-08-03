MSC acquires a majority stake in AlisCargo Airlines

After the step back at the end of 2022 with the renunciation of competition
to the acquisition of ITA Airways, the shipowning group Mediterranean
Shipping Company (MSC) today announced a new step forward in the
its commitment in the air transport sector, started less than a
year ago with the establishment of MSC Air Cargo
(
of 26
September
2022). The group has accomplished this by acquiring a share
majority of AlisCargo Airlines, the transport company
air freight based in Milan. A step to be followed
others: the intention - specified MSC - is the acquisition
of 100% of the airline planned for the beginning of 2024 when
AlisCargo Airlines will be able to return fully operational with the
delivery of a Boeing 777F. At the end of 2022, in fact, the National Body
for Civil Aviation, suspended the license of AlisCargo Airlines.
The majority of sellers are represented by the group
Leali, led by Domenico Alcide Leali who, after the success
obtained with Air Dolomiti, he started AlisCargo Airlines in 2019.
The shipowning group has explained that "this operation
represents a new step towards the further development of
MSC Air Cargo's operations creating a European gateway and hub
key to MSC's air freight solutions.
In addition, the acquisition complements MSC Air Cargo's objective of
expand its current network of trade routes thanks to a
better coverage and greater flexibility."
MSC Air Cargo currently provides a transport solution
complementary to the main services offered by MSC and operates with two
aircraft operated by Atlas Air Worldwide between Europe, America
Central and Asia and will add two more in the next six
Months. Upon completion of the transaction, MSC Air Cargo will have
a new operating licence and a fleet of five aircraft
wide-body within the next 12 months.