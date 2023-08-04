In the second quarter of 2023, the Suez Canal was crossed by a record number of ships

Last June the Suez Canal was crossed
from 2.162 ships, number that represents an increment of +10.7% on the
June 2022 and the new record for this month of the year. Record that
it is also the same for tankers transited in June
2023 having been pairs to 710 units (+20.3%), while the other
Types of ships, with 1,452 units, marked a
increase of +6.5% on June 2022 and their number, relatively
as of June, it is only lower than the record of 1,531 units
established way back in 2008. The value of transit rights
paid by ships in June 2023 amounted to 866.1 million
of dollars (+31.0%), record figure for this month of the year.
In the second quarter of 2023, transit was
overall 6,797, representing an increase of +17.2%
on the same period last year and the new historical record
quarterly, maximum peak that is such even for ships only
cistern having passed 2,235 (+35.5%), while the number of
other types of ships, amounting to a total of 4,621 vessels
(+11.4%), only lower than the historical record of 4,725 units
of the third quarter of 2008. The value of
Transit forfeited in the period April-June of this year has
reached a new all-time high of 2.8 billion
of dollars (+44.2%).
A new historical record was also set by the 13,161
total transits occurred in the first half of 2023, for
an increase of +18.6% on the first half of last year.
Very pronounced (+50.0%) the growth of tanker transits
which rose to 4,300 units. The rise is more contained
crossings of other vessels with a total of
8,861 units have marked a +3.0% on the first six months of the
2022 and their number is the fourth highest of
All the time. In the first half of 2023 it was achieved
also the historical peak in the value of transit charges that has
exceeded five billion dollars for the first time
reaching 5.1 billion (+40.3%).