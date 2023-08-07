Damen is ready to leave the Romanian shipyard in Mangalia

The Dutch shipbuilding company Damen announced
the intention to withdraw from the Damen Shipyards joint venture
Mangalia, controlled by the Romanian government, which manages the construction site
Mangalia naval on the Black Sea, formerly named Santierul
Naval 2 Mai. The joint venture was formed in 2018
as part of the initiative of the Romanian Government Executive of
Bring the plant back under state ownership
(
of 11
January
, 23
March
and 23
July
2018).
Giving news of the decision of the Dutch company, the media
Romanians explained that Damen complained that a recent new
Law on State-owned Companies would de facto
revoked the legal framework on the basis of which it was possible
set up the joint venture and that the new rules would violate the
conditions in favour of Damen agreed in 2018 with the State
Romanian, completely invalidating the conditions underlying which
Damen had decided to invest in the yard.
In addition, Damen complained that in the last three years the state
Romanian would have blocked the decision-making processes and the construction site would not
would have benefited from no aid or funding from the
Romanian public partner.
In a statement, Liana Constantin, CFO of
Damen Romania, urging the Romanian State and shareholders to
find a solution quickly, highlighted that in the last
Four years the shipbuilding company, which has over 1,500
employees and more than 600 subcontractors, paid 185 million
of euros between salaries, taxes and other charges and has no debts in the
towards the State. "In 2018 - underlined Constantin
- the Mangalia shipyard had no more orders,
had negative balance sheets, with debts of over 730 million
euro in the accounting records presented when Damen took over
the activity. We have relaunched the shipyard on a market
completely different, since the previous market does not
It existed anymore, it was exhausted. Damen bore the costs for
the relaunch of the shipyard on the European market and on the European market
international. Damen - the manager specified - does not leave the
Romania, where has the Galati shipyard which was
purchased 20 years ago and that is a successful business.
We do not even want to leave Mangalia - he remarked - but for
contribute to the development of offshore projects: in this sector,
for example - he explained - soon Mangalia Shipyard will deliver
in New York an offshore plant that will power about 600,000
homes in the USA, after which we will deliver a structure
largest to a customer in Europe. The wind market
Offshore is a €200 billion market. In Europe there are
are only five shipyards able to do what Mangalia can
do in the offshore industry'.