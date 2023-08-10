In the period April-june the revenues of the Hapag-Lloyd are diminished of the -50.9%

The accentuation of the fall in the value of sea freight, which in the
third trimester of 2023 is decreased of -47,8% compared to the
-27.9% of the previous quarter following 12 quarterly periods of
growth, for half of this very strong period of time,
led to a sharp contraction in revenues recorded in the
Period April-June of this year by the shipping company
German containerized Hapag-Lloyd which are amounted to 4,42
billion euros, with a decrease of -50.9% on the second trimester of the
2022. The effect of the reduction in the value of tariffs of
Maritime transport was partially compensated by a
decrease of -17.8% of operating costs attested to 2.82
billion euros, including 1.35 billion in costs for the
cargo handling (-19.3%), € 603.5 million in expenditure on
management of ships and voyages (+2.9%), 519 million for the purchase
of the fuel for the ships (- 33.9%) and 234 million euros of expenses
for personnel (+8.0%).
Hapag-Lloyd closed the second quarter of 2023 with a
EBITDA of 1.28 billion euros (-75.8%), a profit
operating of € 808.3 million (-83.2%) and a net profit of € 1.00
billion euros (-77.6%).
In the second quarter of this year the container fleet
of the German company transported volumes of cargo
containerized pairs to 2,96 million teu, with a bending of the
-2.0%, recording an average value of freight pairs to 1.533 dollars/teu
(-47,8%). On Atlantic routes only (market that also includes
intra-European trades) the fleet has transported 511 thousand teu
(-9.2%), activities that generated revenues of € 934.9 million
of euro (-38.4%) and market where the average freight value is
result pairs to 1.997 dollars/teu (- 31.0%). Volumes of goods
transported by services with Latin America amounted to
726 thousand teu (- 3.3%), activity that has been realized
practicing an average hire of the value of 1,700 dollars/teu (- 37.3%) and
which generated total revenues of 1.13 billion euros
(-40,6%). On the routes with the Far East the ships of the
Hapag-Lloyd have transported 573 thousand teu (0%), traffics for which
The average hire has been of 1.321 dollars/teu (- 59.3%) and that
yielded revenues of 694.1 million euros (-60.2%). The
Transpacific services of the company have transported 433 thousand teu
(+0.7%), an activity that generated revenues of € 680.7 million
of euro (-57.7%) with an average freight value that was
pairs to 1.714 dollars/teu (- 57.2%). Maritime services
intra-Asian have transported 188 thousand teu (+22.1%) totaling
revenues of 137.8 million euros (-50.9%) with an average rental of
800 dollars/teu (-58.7%). On routes with the Middle East volumes
transported have been pairs to 356 thousand teu (- 8.2%), resulting
revenues of 329.0 million euros (-61.6%) and with an average rental that
It turned out pairs to 1.010 dollars/teu (- 57.1%). Services with
Africa have transported 178 thousand teu (+7.2%), activities that
generated revenues of 256.5 million euros (-35.6%) with a freight
average value of 1.574 dollars/teu (- 38.5%).
Commenting on the results achieved in the second quarter and
In the entire first half of 2023, the CEO of
Hapag-Lloyd,m Rolf Habben Jansen, pointed out that
"Weakening demand and lower freight rates are
having a very clear impact on profits." The CEO has
Remembered that in recent months the company has considerably
expanded its presence in the port terminal market,
expansion implemented - remember - acquiring 49% of the capital of the
Italian group Spinelli and 40% of the capital of the Indian J M Baxi
Ports & Logistics
(
of 12
January and 19
April 2023), operations followed in the days
Past the completion of the acquisition of the port terminals
of Chilean SAAM
(
of 1
August 2023).
Hapag-Lloyd expects to close full year 2023
recording a slight increase in the volumes of loads transported
from the fleet compared to the 11,84 million teu embarked
in 2022, with a more significant decrease in
cost for fuel consumption which in 2022 was equal to 753
dollars/tonne, with a marked decline in average freight value
which in the previous year had been equal to 2,863 dollars/teu, and
with EBITDA and EBIT values of approximately approximately
4.0-6.0 billion and 2.0-4.0 billion euros against an EBITDA of
19.23 billion and an EBIT of 17.52 billion euros in 2022.