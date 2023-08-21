Proposals to increase rail capacity following the accident in the Gotthard base tunnel

Swiss and German logistics and business associations and companies
intermodal transport have proposed some measures to use and
expand the capacity of the Gotthard mountain line and
of the Lötschberg/Simplon line in order to respond
the backlog of trains and loading units along the
Rhine-Alpine corridor arising from the accident in the
Gotthard Base Tunnel, with train derailment
goods occurred on August 10.
In a note, specifying to welcome the solutions
prepared for the carriage of goods by rail after the accident and in
view of the planned reopening of the Gotthard Base Tunnel
announced for next Wednesday, ASTAG, BLS Cargo, DB
Cargo, Hupac, Railcare and VAP have proposed to use the barrel
east of the Gotthard Base Tunnel, undamaged,
exclusively for freight traffic and with priority for
trains with a profile of 4 meters, to progressively maximize the
capacity of the Gotthard Base Tunnel by increasing
speed and using all sections of track
available throughout the gallery and use the line of
mountain for passenger traffic and conventional trains in
complete wagons which do not require a 4 metre profile and which,
Thanks to their low weight, they do not depend on expensive traction
multiple. In addition, capacity utilisation is also proposed.
available on the Lötschberg line and its routes
access to the south through appropriate measures, operational management
active with the use of all parking capacities and
Available buffers and close coordination by SBB
Infrastructure with neighbouring infrastructure managers in order to
to adapt timetables and avoid disruptions due to construction sites and
other irregularities on the diversion and access sections.
This - they specified - to allow to optimize
the measures announced, with SBB Infrastructure, the company that
manages the Swiss rail network, which will
90 tracks per day available for freight trains with a profile of 4
meters that will be added to 20 tracks diverted along the line of
Gotthard mountain for conventional wagon traffic
and a residual capacity across the Lötschberg-Simplon.