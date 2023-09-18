Unione Piloti strongly criticized the procedure for renewing pilotage fares

The Pilots' Union (UPI) has strongly criticized the
renewal of the rates for the pilotage service for the two-year period
2023-2025. On the occasion of the 16th National Assembly of the
trade representation, held on September 13 in Valderice
(Trapani), in his report the president of the Pilots Union,
Vincenzo Bellomo, recalled that the tariff renewal has seen
the establishment of a technical table, made up of associations
concerned, chaired by the Ministry of Transport and assisted by the
General Command of the Port Authorities, whose work has been carried out
Prolonged for more than a year. "Work - has
specified Bellomo - it was intense and all parts
involved were confronted with mutual institutional respect.
The participants at the technical table have certainly recognized
the enormous financial effort supported by the Corporations in the
recent years, during which they have had to cope with the increase
Inflation has been compounded by the
slowdown in trafficking due to the war in Ukraine. However-
emphasized Bellomo - it was impossible for Union
Pilots do not make their dissent and criticism heard
faced with a tariff approval process which, in the opinion,
of the association itself, it seemed to operate in reverse. The
feeling perceived by Unione Piloti is that all the work
of the table has been nullified, in the light of a conclusion which is
Parsa, to the undersigned association, already defined, to
regardless of the results of the work still to be done. Is that so
- denounced the president of the UPI - that the update
tariff obtained, from the point of view of Unione Piloti, has
sacrificed those principles of fairness and transparency
required by EU Regulation 352/2017. At the same time, the
procedure used seemed, almost, to have cracked the
Working scheme outlined by the new procedures and mechanisms
tariffs wanted by the competent Ministry of Transport. For such
reasons Unione Piloti did not consider it appropriate to lend its
consent to the tariff update and has, consequently,
activated its lawyers for an appeal to the TAR Lazio ».
However, the UPI hailed it as "a momentous victory for
Unione Pilots the updating of the rates of local practices».
Bellomo pointed out that the proposal to update the tariffs of
local practices of 15%, stubbornly supported by the Pilots Union,
"He found the associations concerned unanimously in agreement.
The update in question - specified Bellomo - comes after
years since the last renewal and has been determined, for the first
time, from a constructive and fruitful collaboration between the authorities
interested parties and the local practical stations'.
In his report, Mr Bellomo also pointed out that 'the
constant attention of Unione Piloti has allowed then to put a
I point to the long-standing problem of reimbursement of costs incurred for
the conduct of compulsory vocational courses on the basis of
Decree-Law 112/2018, essential for the conservation of the
professional ability of the pilot. The members of Unione
Pilots - he denounced - in recent years have suffered a
intolerable discriminatory treatment when
free choice or logistical convenience decided to carry out the
courses at an authorized institution but not affiliated with other
trade associations. Unione Piloti has constantly followed the
affair to the point of asking for the intervention of the Directorate General of the
Ministry of Transport. The General Management, punctually
intervened, with a note specified that where the reimbursement
Expenses for compulsory courses had not been made
from the trade association still recipient of 2%, this
it should have been covered by the Corporation of
membership. Unione Piloti considers this conclusion the first
stone of a road that is winding to reach, however,
that goal that allows the redefinition of the method of
allocation of 2% of the federal contribution. The current method of
assignment in fact, in the opinion of Unione Piloti, is
Discriminatory and anti-union. The work that Unione Piloti intends
Pursuing has the specific objective of regularizing and
ensure, instead, equal trade union treatment for all
associations duly established and recognized.
On the subject of the Pilots Union has, in fact, put forward a proposal, to
it seems feasible, which would achieve the important goal
equal trade union treatment both from the point of view
administrative, as well as from the accounting point of view, also of the
Seconded trade union. It has been proposed to define a quota
fixed or basic quota to be distributed to each association
Recognized. This would also cover the cost of the
seconded trade union, and being freely assigned by the pilot
to its own reference association, it should, therefore,
Restoring both an elementary principle of democracy and the
free choice of pilot'.