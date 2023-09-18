In 2022 the market for goods insurance has grown, but the future is uncertain

On the occasion of today's conference of the International Union
of Marine Insurance (IUMI), taking place in Edinburgh, Scotland,
The Chair of the IUMI Cargo Committee, Isabelle Therrien,
announced that in 2022 the Goods premiums reached a value
Total of 20,5 billion dollars, with an increment of +8.3%
on the previous year which - it has highlighted - shows a development
positive market in place consecutively for several years.
Therrien specified that all regions recorded a
growth with the exception of Asia, probably due to
economic conditions of some countries in that region beyond
the weakening of some Asian currencies against the dollar
American.
Therrien pointed out that, despite this positive development,
«in 2022 the Cargo insurance market has
found at the intersection of economic, geopolitical and
sector-specific. There are - he explained - a series of
important developments that last year revealed their
presence and will continue to exert influence in 2023, and
hereinafter. Overall, the insurance market
of goods follows the fate of global trade, albeit with
delay. Covid has slowed down exchanges, but this is what
A sharp rebound followed. However, there is a lot of
uncertainty about future economic growth and this will have
an impact on the performance of our sector."
The Chair of the IUMI Cargo Committee noted that, in
Macroeconomic level, the future of freight insurance
will be affected by a general deceleration in growth
global economic and central bank activity
aggressively fight inflation, and this is probably
heralds a reduction in trading volumes at
worldwide. In addition to this - he added - an increasingly
Deep geopolitical fragmentation is further complicating the
World trade dynamics that will inevitably present
New challenges for subscribers. After Covid - he observed
Therrien again - supply chains seem to have
Filming and transportation costs have decreased, but some routes
commercial are starting to evolve and take shape
different after Covid.
"Although there are clear signs
recovery and resilience in the goods insurance sector
- concluded Isabell Therrien - insurers must be
aware of and addressing a number of global and specific challenges of the
sector. As we go along, we are likely to see
a certain tension between the maintenance of the discipline of
underwriting and pursuit of growth, reflecting
the balancing act that cargo underwriters must perform'.