Presented the project of the new waterfront of the port of Piombino

Today in Piombino, at the Poggio all'Agnello resort, the
President of the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern, Luciano Guerrieri, presented the project for the
New waterfront of the port of Piombino which provides for an investment of
over 30 million euros and is focused on modernization
and energy upgrading of the maritime station, the
construction of a new pilot tower and a breakwater, and the
renovation of the North pier and the Batteria pier that will have
a fake steel reed covered with solar films.
Presenting the project in the presence, among others, of the
mayor of Piombino, Francesco Ferrari, and the commander of the
Port Authority, Alberto Poletti, Guerrieri specified that
"The project presented today is a piece of a
more articulated planning that aims to develop the
receptive potential of the port of Piombino, making it a
reference point in terms of aesthetics and sustainability
environmental'. "This project - he added - will give
at the port a new face and a new identity, constituting a
an attractive element for travellers passing through the
port'.
The project proposal has been outlined in detail
from the technical manager of the harbour authority Sandra Muccetti
assisted by architect Andrea Mannocci of AndStudioArchitects,
which the AdSP has entrusted the task of the design. Three
planned interventions. The most qualifying and most
onerous, worth 17 million euros, concerns the
energy and architectural requalification of the station
Maritime: 13 glass canopies will be built, about 18 meters high
meters that, overlooking the building, will expand the area
covered by incorporating the external connective spaces, for a surface
total of 6,140 square meters. The coating will be composed
from glass in which photovoltaic cells will be housed.
The building will be served by a photovoltaic system of
adequate power for a total production of 896,677.6 Kw
per year. The work is already financed and is covered
from the AdSP partly with own funds in part with funds from the
PNRR.
The second intervention concerns the realization of the new
Pilots tower at the southeast end of the station
maritime. The structure will cover an area of over 200
square meters, will be 43 meters high and will be covered with
modules that will have several voids inside them, in order to
differentiate visual perception. The project includes
installation on the west side of the building of a plant
solar photovoltaic able to release a power equal to
14KWp. The tower will also be served by the plant
Newly installed solar photovoltaic on the roofs of the
maritime station capable of releasing a power of 43 KWp.
The work has a cost of 5.5 million euros all financed
from the AdSP with own resources.
In the last phase, the mitigation works of the
waterfront along the concrete buttress of the breakwater
of the North pier and the Battery pier through the construction of a
series of cylindrical tubes with variable height and inclination,
shaped in such a way as to resemble the reeds present in the area
coastal marina. These reeds, 1,760 in all, will be coated
from modern photovoltaic "films" and will be placed
along the entire length of the North Pier (for a total of 1,089
elements) and on a portion of the Battery pier (for a total of 671
elements). The work has a cost of eight million euros, in part
financed from PNRR funds.
Once the validation tests of the project are completed, the AdSP
will proceed to the preparation of the tender documents for
the assignment of the executive design and works.
The goal is to get to publish the call within
the first three months of 2024.