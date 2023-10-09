MSC Air Cargo's flights from Italy departed

The
aircraft of MSC Air Cargo, the new airline for the
transport of goods established by the shipowning group Mediterranean
Shipping Company (MSC)
(
of 26
September
2022). Saturday departed from the airport
Malpensa airport the first Italian flight of the company
operated by a Boeing 777-200 Freighter that landed in the
Lombard airport coming from Liège airport (Belgium) and then
leave for Tokyo in Japan. This is the first flight
of a weekly connection operated every Friday with
departure at 15.55 from Malpensa and arrival in Tokyo at 15.00 (time
local), therefore capable of ensuring the delivery of goods within
the next day.
The aircraft has a fully loaded capacity of up to 100 tons
and will be mainly dedicated to the export of Made in products
Italy with high added value, including haute couture and accessories,
destined for the markets of the Far East.
MSC Air Cargo has been operational since the end of 2022 when it
took delivery of the first Boeing 777-200 Freighter operating between
Europe, Central America and Asia. To date, the company has two
Planes and others are on the way.