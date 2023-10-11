The costs of European motor vehicle logistics are rising

ECG, the European Vehicle Logistics Association, has made
I note the update of the new logistics cost index of
Finished vehicles for the first half of 2023, index that is
developed by the association with the cooperation of PwC Austria. ECG
announced that the index for the first six months of 2023 is
of 158.7, indicating an overall increase in the costs of
+58.7% from January 2019 to June 2023. In particular, being the
Finished Vehicle Logistics (FVL) Cost Index for the first quarter
of this year equal to 157.8, in the second quarter of 2023 it is
An increase of 0.9 percentage points was marked.
ECG has specified that, with regard to the logistics segment only
road, the road cost index for the second quarter of
2023 is equal to 123.1, which indicates an increase in the costs of the
+23.1% between January 2019 and June 2023. Relative to the first
This year's quarter, the index was higher at 125.7.
The association explained that, after reaching record levels,
In previous quarters, lower diesel costs had an impact
predominantly on the overall reduction in costs
detected in the two quarters.
With regard to the sea logistics segment, the cost index
seafarers for the second quarter of this year is equal to
245.9, with an overall increase in costs of +145.9% between
January 2019 and June 2023. For the first quarter of 2023 the index
was lower than 240.0. ECG explained that the growth of
Bunker fuel demand due to increased trade
Global maritime is the main cause of this development
of costs.
As regards the railway logistics segment, the cost index
rail for the second quarter of 2023 is equal to 122.1,
for an overall cost increase of +22.1% between January 2019 and
June 2023. The index for the first quarter of this year was
higher than 124.0. The association specified that, after
have reached record levels in previous quarters, the
Downward cyclical change is attributable to a
Reduction in diesel costs which has had an impact on
decisive on the reduction of overall costs.
With regard to the forecourt logistics segment, the specific
Cost index for the second quarter of 2023 is equal to
116.2, which indicates an overall increase in costs of +16.2% between
January 2019 and June 2023. For the previous quarter the index was
lower and equal to 115.4. This development - observed ECG - is
due to the overall stagnation of cost factors between
first and second quarters in this segment.