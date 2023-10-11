Celebration of 25 years since the acquisition of Italia Marittima by Evergreen

On October 23rd starting at 5.30 pm in Trieste,
at the Trieste Convention Center, an event will be held for
Celebrate 25 years since the acquisition by the Group
Evergreen shipowner of Taiwan of the Company Italy
Marittima Spa, formerly Lloyd Triestino di Navigazione, company
which was founded in 1836 and is today the most
Ancient shipping company in the world still active in the market
international containerized transport. In 1998 the group
Asian, currently in sixth place in order of magnitude to
worldwide among container shipowners, acquired
the property of Italia Marittima until then owned
of the State holding company Finmare
(
of 27
May
and 6
October
1998).
The ceremony will be attended, among others, Nello Musumeci,
Minister for Civil Protection and Maritime Policies,
Edoardo Rixi, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport,
Massimiliano Fedriga, President of the Friuli Venezia Region
Giulia, Roberto Dipiazza, Mayor of Trieste, Stefano Messina,
President of Assarmatori, Zeno D'Agostino, President of the Authority
of Port System of the Eastern Adriatic Sea, Antonio Paoletti,
President of the Venezia Giulia Chamber of Commerce, Y.I. Chang,
president of Evergreen Marine Corporation, and Michela Nardulli,
president of Italia Marittima.