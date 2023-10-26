317 million race to implement the reorganization of the areas and activities of the ports of Augusta and Catania
A new maritime station will be carried out in the port etneo
Catania
October 26, 2023
The Port of the Port of the Port of the East of the Sea of Sicily has today published a tender of the total value of more than 317 million euros, in project financing, relating to the design and construction of the new port station of the port of Catania and the management of the crucieristic terminal through a concession contract lasting 25 years. The intervention is part of a plan to reorganize the areas that has been approved by the AdSP Management Committee in recent days under which the container activity from Catania will be transferred to Augusta, the "Core" port of the Eastern Sicily, thanks also to the realization of the railway track (project already approved) and the LNG terminal (liquefied natural gas), which will be entrusted to private individuals in the coming years. The port agency said it had been ordered to make concessions to the European Terminalist Services (EST) company that runs the containers and already in the next few months will transfer them to the Augusta port in a space of about 86mila metres. for 25 years, left voluntarily by I.T.S.A. (International Terminal Service of Augusta), moved to a smaller and proportionate area to the terminalistic capabilities historically expressed, always with twenty-one-year concession. In the liberated area, the container terminal, an area for cargo project aimed at wind farms and general cargo facilities, will be born. Concessions also for the Fac and Poseidon enterprises, which embark on the sulphur produced by the processing of petroli in the refineries of the rada.
The president of the AdSP, Francesco Di Sarcina, recalled the investments planned by the agency as part of this reorganization : "for the infrastructure set-up alone, we have allocated 245 million for Augusta and 150 million for the purpose of this reorganisation." Catania with work is in the process of being launched or already being carried out. "
" In 2024, he specified the secretary general of the AdSP. Attilio Montalto-it will enter into a regime thanks to the procedures in parallel and to the commitment of the agency, with unusual intensity and delicacy. We will give order and shape to our ports by prioritizing eco-sustainability, public green, cleaning, hygiene, safety, digital technologies to avoid accidents and control of weather conditions, a more correct waste management and the recycling, electric mobility and a constant management of common areas and parking, but also assistance to speed up the release of practices and documents. "
The Port Authority specified that the tender also allows for part contracts and constraints to be completed in part with the undertakings, while the majority of the proceedings under the procedure are not carried out by anyone. In fact, the affidators, among others, are asked for the following activities : lighting, cleaning, separate waste collection with cargo, transport and disposal, reuse and recycling of the materials and cleaning of water mirrors to free them from debris or more. In addition, the provision of services of vibrability and circulation with routing and control to passenger crossings, horizontal and vertical tracking of light and heavy vehicles, parking with supply, installation, maintenance, maintenance, maintenance, maintenance, maintenance, maintenance, maintenance, and maintenance ordinary and extraordinary of the appliances for the control of the payment of the soak and fines and other activities.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher