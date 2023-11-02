Bluferries has become part of the FS Group's Logistics Hub

Today Bluferries, the company of the Ferrovie dello
Italian State that takes care of the ferrying of passengers and
rail and wheeled vehicles in the Strait of Messina, it is
became part of the FS Group's Logistics Hub. The latter
announced that the transaction, in line with the business plan
ten-year period, has taken place through the allocation of quotas
representative of the entire share capital of Bluferries from Rete
Ferroviaria Italiana in favour of Mercitalia Logistics.
Explaining that the lead company of the Logistics Hub
thus becomes the sole shareholder and will also exercise
the management and coordination activities that will allow
greater integration of sea, rail and road with a view to development
of traffic in support of the local economy, the FS Group
specified that the level of employment remains safeguarded
of the maritime operator, now made up of 145 people.
Bluferries operates on the Villa San Giovanni-Tremestieri route and
Since the beginning of 2023, the company's ships have made 22,310
single trips in the Strait of Messina carrying 256,313 vehicles
and 156,881 light vehicles and 726,955 passengers. Currently, the
Bluferries' fleet consists of five vessels
designed to carry wheeled loads such as
cars, lorries or railway wagons; to these are
will soon add an additional ship with a
Hybrid propulsion scheduled for delivery in September
of 2024.