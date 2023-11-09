In the third quarter, Hapag-Lloyd's revenues fell by -57.9%, while containers transported by the fleet increased by +4.5%
Habben Jansen: Tightening of the spending reduction program
Amburgo
November 9, 2023
In the third quarter of this year, they worsened further
The financial performance of the shipping company
German container company Hapag-Lloyd, with revenues that, while
still significantly higher than pre-war levels.
Covid-19 pandemic, have significantly decreased compared to the
all-time highs recorded during the global health crisis,
while operating profit, which has been declining since the last quarter of last year,
year, was also lower than the previous values
the health emergency.
After five quarters of slight decline, in the third quarter of 2015,
In 2023, on the other hand, the volumes of transported cargo returned to growth
from the company's fleet. "Thanks to the increase in volumes
transported in the third quarter - highlighted today
Hapag-Lloyd's Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Habben Jansen - in the
In the first nine months, volumes were substantially stable
compared to 2022." Habben Jansen pointed out that in the
In addition, the Company continued to implement the
strategy, which includes a vertical integration of
activities with the expansion of the presence in the market of
port terminals, an expansion that has been underway for some time, is
continued in 2023 when Hapag-Lloyd announced the decision to
make the new container terminal at the Egyptian port of Damietta the
transhipment hub for the Eastern Mediterranean and is
Continued with acquisitions by 49%
of Italy's Spinelli, 40% of India's J M Baxi
Ports & Logistics and Port Terminals of Chile's SAAM and,
So, after the announcement that it does not pursue the purchase of a
stake in the German terminal operator HHLA, which is
in negotiations for the entry of the shipowning group into its capital
MSC, with the announcement of the decision to set up its own
Terminal Operator Division
(
of 10
and 12
January, 19
April, 1
August, 15
and 19
September 2023).
If the Vertical Integration of Activities Program
maritime transport of containers with those of the handling of
of containers on port quays continues at full speed,
At the same time, Hapag-Lloyd has to contend with the rapid
Worsening of the containerized shipping market
to the phase of extraordinary growth coinciding with the spread of
Pandemic Planetarium. "Freight rates," explained Habben Jansen
- are lower than last year and, as expected, decreased
again in the third quarter, which is reflected in very high
lower. In response, we are working
to reduce our expenses even more, for example
achieving savings on the supply side and bringing
changes to our service network. However, if spot freight rates do not
will rise again, we may face difficult quarters in the
in the context of a market that is deteriorating',
A deterioration that was very clear in the third
quarter of 2023 when revenues, amounting to €4.10 billion
euro, down -57.9% over the same period
last year when Hapag-Lloyd's turnover, as of
all the major companies in the same market, had reached the
exceptional peaks. Revenues for the July-September period of
This year they are also -34.4% lower than those of the
corresponding period of 2021 when turnover was rapidly
rise, but are +36.6% higher than the revenues of the third
quarter of 2020 when the impetus from the effects of the
The health crisis had already begun and by +26.4% compared to the previous year.
third quarter of 2019 when the crisis was beyond
come.
In the third quarter of this year, the expenses arising from the
transport activities recorded a decrease of -19.5%
compared to the same period in 2022, falling to 3.04 billion
euro, which was generated by the reduction in
all items of expenditure with the exception of personnel
which, at €269.3 million, increased
by +21.0%.
The quarterly operating profit recorded by the German company
amounted to €205.7 million, representing declines in the
-96.0%, -92.9%, -39.1% and -15.1% respectively on non-controlling interests
quarters of 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019. Net profit was
by €263.8 million, down -94.8% on the third quarter
last year and -90.7% on the third quarter of 2021, while
is +4.5% and +75.4% higher than the
net economic result for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019.
In the period July-September 2023, the fleet of
Hapag-Lloyd's container ships transported cargoes of
a total of 3.11 million TEUs, with an increase of +4.5% on the
same period in 2022. These shipments produced revenues equal to
to €4.03 billion, with a decrease of -58.6% which is
was caused by the -57.8% reduction in the value of freight
which was $1,312/TEU.
The largest volumes of cargo were
transported on the routes with Latin America, having been the total
745 thousand TEUs (+4.3%), an activity that generated revenues of
to €1.01 billion (-50.6%) with an average freight value of
Result of 1,476 dollars/TEU (-49.1%). On the routes with the Extreme
In the East, 592 thousand TEUs were transported (+6.5%), recording
revenues of €634 million (-65.4%) and an average value of
Freight rates of $1,167/TEU (-64.8%). Scheduled transpacific services
transported 513 thousand TEUs (+11.0%), an activity that
net sales of €713 million (-63.4%) based on
an average freight rate of $1,513/TEU (-64.8%). On the routes
transatlantic volumes totalled 501 thousand TEUs (-4.2%), with
revenues of €710 million (-57.5%) and with an average value of
Freight rates which was 1,547 dollars/TEU (-52.5%). Services with
the Middle East transported 360 thousand TEUs (-2.7%) generating
revenues of €286 million (-64.3%) with an average freight rate of
867 dollars/TEU (-60.3%), intra-Asian ones carried
212 thousand TEUs (+35.0%), with related revenues of 128 million euros
(-59.2%) and average freight rates of $2,020/teu (-67.5%), and
maritime services with Africa carried 188 thousand TEUs
(-2.6%), with corresponding revenues of €267 million
(-46.5%) based on an average freight rate of $1,545/teu (-41.4%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher