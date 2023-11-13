Alarm over the disruptive effects on the Maltese maritime-port industry of the EU ETS for shipping directive
Malta Freeport Terminals and Malta Maritime Forum are looking forward to a dramatic scenario
Birkirkara
November 13, 2023
With the application of the European Directive, which includes the
maritime transport under the EU ETS, the
Emissions trading in the European Union, Malta Freeport
Terminals, the company that manages the container terminal of the
Maltese port of Marsaxlokk, will lose a significant share of the
traffic as a result of the reduction in
lines that land there, in particular those of MSC companies
and CMA CGM, the latter a shareholder of Malta Freeport Terminals
holding a 51% stake in Terminal Link, the joint venture that owns the
50% of the capital of the Maltese terminal operator.
The alarm was raised by the CEO
of Malta Freeport Terminals, Alex Montebello, on the pages of the
'Times of Malta' newspaper, explaining that the Directive,
if it is allowed to remain as it is,
"It will deal a serious blow to the competitiveness of
Malta Freeport, with the consequence that the
links to the local industry and that the costs are likely to
they will go up." Montebello recalled that, "according to the
new rules, starting in January next year, all ships
above a certain load capacity, they will have to
purchase allowances equal to 40% of their carbon emissions.
This percentage will rise to 100% by 2027. Thing
However, it is essential that the Directive
does not fully apply to non-EU ports in the
Mediterranean, by setting up the EU's transhipment infrastructure,
including Malta Freeport, which is at a clear competitive disadvantage'.
"To put it simply," Montebello denounced, "the
operators will be easily able to circumvent the Directive if
will unload goods from Asia, from where today most of the
Some of the products are shipped all over the world, to a port
transhipment of the Mediterranean outside the EU and therefore
They use feeder vessels, i.e. smaller vessels, to
reach the final destination. If this scenario were to
occur, there is a clear and obvious risk that carriers
may decide to avoid Malta as a transhipment hub and,
instead, to point to a non-EU port in North Africa such as Port
Said East, Tanger Med or Damietta. The inevitable consequence would be
a significant loss of business for the hubs of
EU transhipment, including Malta Freeport Terminals.
Inevitably, there will also be a negative impact on the
local importers and exporters'.
With regard to the inclusion in the scope of the
Directive on non-EU ports, which took place with the inclusion of the
in the specific European regulation of the ports of Port Said East only
and Tanger (inforMARE of 27
October 2023), Montebello noted that "inclusion
nearby ports, such as Port Said East, Tanger Med and Damietta,
in the Annex to the Directive is not sufficient to
Safeguarding the competitiveness of transhipment hubs
of Southern Europe, as the services that currently
stopovers at EU hubs could be diverted to EU hubs.
North Africa hub without incurring additional costs as
the EU has no jurisdiction over these ports. As a result, it is
Shipping companies are likely to choose the most
convenient for their services'.
Strong concern about the probable loss by Malta
of containerised maritime services that currently scale the
Marsaxlokk container terminal was expressed in
an interview with the Maltese newspaper "The Malta Independent"
also by Kevin J. Borg, Managing Director of Malta Maritime
Forum, the non-governmental organisation representing the industry
Maltese maritime and logistics services. Mr Borg pointed out that, with
the entry into force of the European Directive, 'the difference between
between EU and non-EU ports could amount to 34
million euros per year for each route served. This - has
specified - has been confirmed by the main carriers
seafarers, who also confirmed that the competitive scenario is
such that the decision of a single carrier to bear the cost of
additional Emission Unit Allowances may have
consequences on the very survival of the company with respect to
others who decide to circumvent the directive. Clearly, this
burden is excessive and such as to force the main
shipping companies to look for alternative solutions'.
In addition, Borg said that the growth in investment
carried out by the main shipping companies in containers
terminals in ports located in non-Mediterranean countries
to the EU, such as Egypt and Morocco, leaves no doubt that
shipping companies are preparing alternatives for
circumvent the EU ETS regime.
Referring then to the European Commission's decision to
assess the effects of the Directive every two years, instead of
every five as previously planned, in order to ascertain whether the
new rules lead to a loss of traffic volume for the
EU ports, Mr Borg pointed out that a review carried out by the
After two years, it won't be enough to stop the hijacking
of traffic to non-EU ports because investments and
The decisions taken by shipping companies will now be
irreversible and devastating consequences for European ports, 'with the
catastrophic repercussions that will affect not only Malta Freeport
Terminals, but also European transhipment hubs such as Gioia Tauro,
Valencia, Barcelona and Algeciras."
To prevent this scenario from materialising, Malta
Maritime Forum has called on the European Commission to
immediately and temporarily suspend the application of the
Directive in some EU ports for the transhipment of containers
destined for third countries and coming from non-EU ports awaiting
an adequate ex-ante risk assessment of assets, and
carbon leakage and to find
appropriate solutions'. In addition, the MMF suggested that '
propose, in consultation with key stakeholders, a
alternative method of calculating the percentage that guarantees
effective implementation of the ETS Directive in such a way as to
ensuring: the success of the achievement of its desired and
laudable climate change targets; constant and complete
solidarity between all operators and Member States
while seeking to avoid any distortions
fair conditions of competition, transfer of activities
and carbon leakage itself that the
Directive is intended to be avoided'.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher