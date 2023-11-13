In October, cargo traffic in Russian ports decreased by -2%

Last month, cargo traffic in Russian ports
decreased by approximately -2% to €74.0 million
tonnes compared to 75.3 million tonnes in October 2022.
The reduction was driven by a -5% drop in goods
exports, which amounted to 57.5 million tonnes. The
Import cargo traffic grew by +10%
at 3.3 million tonnes. Goods in transit have
totalled 5.3 million tonnes (+36%) and the
cabotage was 7.9 million tonnes (+5%).
In the dry goods sector, the overall figure is
37.6 million tonnes (-5%), of which 16.0 million tonnes
tonnes of coal (-23%), 6.9 million tonnes of cereals
(+21%), 4.0 million tonnes of containerised goods (+8%), 3.6%
million tonnes of mineral fertilisers (+44%), 1.8 million tonnes
tonnes of ferrous metals (-8%) and 0.8 million tonnes
of minerals (-11%). In the liquid bulk segment,
handled a total of 36.4 million tonnes (+2%),
including 24.0 million tonnes of crude oil (+16%), 8.7
million tonnes of refined petroleum products (-24%), 3.0
million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (0%) and 0.4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas
tonnes of food products (0%).
The largest volume of overall traffic was
handled from Russian ports in the Sea of Azov/Black Sea region
with 24.8 million tons (+5%) followed by the ports of the Sea
Baltic with 20.2 million tonnes (-7%), from those of the Far
Oriente with 19.9 million tons (-3%), from the ports of the Basin
Arctic with 8.3 million tons (-8%) and from Russian ports in the Mediterranean Sea.
Caspian with 0.8 million tons (+60%).
In the first ten months of 2023, total traffic in ports
749.3 million tonnes, with a
increase of +7.8% over the same period last year, of which
585.4 million tonnes of export cargoes (+5.9%),
32.3 million tonnes of imports (+8.5%), 55.1 million tonnes of
tonnes of cargo in transit (+13.5%) and 76.5 million tonnes of
tonnes of cabotage traffic (+19.9%). Dry goods are
totalled 382.0 million tonnes (+14.7%),
including mainly coal (177.6 million tonnes, +3.8%)
and cereals (61.7 million tonnes, +80.9%), and liquid bulk
to 367.3 million tonnes (+1.5%), of which 228.3 million tonnes
tonnes of crude oil (+7.0%), 103.2 million tonnes
petroleum products (-9.6%), 28.0 million tonnes of gas
liquefied (-4.1%) and 4.7 million tonnes of products
food (+30.0%).