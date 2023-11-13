Port of Thessaloniki, new tender for the expansion of Pier 6

The Port Authority of Thessaloniki has published a new
Bando di Bara for the expansion of Pier 6 of the Greek port,
annulling the outcome of the previous tender procedure which had
awarded the works to the Mytilineos consortium - Rover Maritime - HDK
(
of 22
February
2022). The decision to launch a new call for tenders - has
specified today the Port Authority - has been hired in
taking into account the new environmental and environmental provisions
changes in the general conditions, in particular the increase in the
commodity prices. The deadline for submission
of the bids has been set for 22 December.