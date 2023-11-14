CMA CGM has ordered two new ro-pax ships for La Méridionale
They will be taken in delivery in the first quarter of 2027
Marsiglia
November 14, 2023
After completing last spring the acquisition of the ferry company La Méridionale ( May 31 2023), the French armor group CMA CGM will equip it with two new ro-pax ships that will enter the fleet during the first quarter of 2027. The two units, the French flag, will be 180 metres long, 30.8 metres wide, and will have 264 cabins that will be able to accommodate a thousand passengers. Méridionale said the ships would be equipped with engines that can be powered by liquefied natural gas, but also with alternative fuels such as biogas and synthetic methane.
The current fleet of La Méridionale is formed by the ferries Le Piana , The Kallists , Le Pelagos and The Girolata .
