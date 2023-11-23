FEPORT highlights the risks of loss of competitiveness of EU ports and terminals with the application of the EU ETS to shipping

"We need a real study on the impact on ports
of the ETS for maritime transport to be conducted now. and not
in two years' time, when the goods will have left some of them for good.
EU ports'. This was underlined by Gunther Bonz, president of the
FEPORT, the federation of private port terminal operators
European Parliament, referring to the entry into force on January 1
of European standards that have included the transport sector
in the EU ETS for emissions trading
of the European Union.
On the occasion of the meeting of the General Assembly of the
federation held today in Antwerp, the members of FEPORT
reiterated their concern because: - they
highlighted - with the imminent entry into force of the new rules
It is becoming increasingly real that goods
are diverted to non-EU ports to the detriment of the
of the Union, which was also raised by the measures to
prevent the risk of diversion of the goods proposed by the
European Commission which provide for monitoring and the possibility of
revision of the Rules of Procedure, measures on which the Commission has
agreed to report to Parliament and the Council every two years.
"The ports have not been on the radar
of the European Commission when the EU ETS was discussed
maritime transport, and the real risks of a transfer
of goods have not actually been valued. Therefore - has
remarked the President of the Federation - We are now in a
situation where our terminals can become less
competitive and attractive to shipping companies that do not
intend to pass on the additional costs of the ETS to their customers, and
call at non-EU ports. This, Bonz noted, was not
That is the goal of European politicians, but that is the result.
Time is running out for EU ports. This is why
and we call on the European Commission to immediately launch a
study and to carry out a continuous real-time assessment of the EU
ETS for maritime transport. The terms of reference of the
study should consider all solutions
currently proposed by the various port stakeholders in order to
avoid the diversion of goods. It is important that everyone
We do our best to avoid a detrimental impact
on employment in EU ports'.
On the occasion of the FEPORT assembly, it registered its adherence to the
Federation of Lübecker Hafen-Gesellschaft mbH, the
which manages the port quays of Lübeck.