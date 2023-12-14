The DPSS of the Central Adriatic Port Authority presented at the National Coordination Conference

The Strategic System Planning Document
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Central, approved in June by the institution's Management Committee
(
of 29
June
2023), was presented at the Conference
National Coordination of System Authorities
Portuale, which met yesterday in Rome, as the last step before the
formal approval of the DPSS by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Infrastructure and Transport. Once approved, the DPSS will follow up
the drafting and updating of the individual Regulatory Plans
Ports of the ports of Ancona, Ortona, Pesaro, Pescara,
San Benedetto del Tronto and Vasto managed by the AdSP of the Adriatic
Central. DPSS takes an up-to-date snapshot of the status
of ports, defines the guidelines of the port system and
the objectives for the future of each airport.
"We are grateful to the Ministry," said the president
of the Port Authority of the Central Adriatic, Vincenzo Garofalo - to have
included the evaluation of the DPSS in the National Conference in so
short time. Our goal was to send the document to MIT
within the year. Today's passage is a further
Approaching the final goal of approval of what is
the main planning act of our port system,
that will allow us to work to build the future of
Port Authority. An act on which we have implemented a long process of
confrontation, sometimes even complex, with all stakeholders
because they are convinced of the need to share a
common vision on the port system and ports,
reference point for the economy and for communities'.