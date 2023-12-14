Today the deed for the start of the expansion works of the Ravano terminal in La Spezia was signed

Today, the President of the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Ligurian Sea, Mario Sommariva, and the CEO
of La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), Matthieu Gasselin,
signed the deed of submission that will allow
Contship Italia, parent company of LSCT, to launch the tender for
carry out the expansion works of the Ravano terminal of the port of
La Spezia that will affect the areas and the stretch of water in front of it
the Marina del Canaletto, already liberated some time ago with
consequent relocation of dealers. With the signature of the AdSP
It will thus implement the contents of the agreement
2022 signed with LSCT that will be able to occupy
with its construction site a total area of 84 thousand meters
cadres from 1 February
(
of 29
July
2022).
The works, which will be carried out by LSCT under the supervision of
of the technical offices of the PSA, will have to follow the established times
from the timetable included in the signed deed. "It's about
- explained Sommariva - of another essential step in the
path of realization of the works envisaged by the Master Plan
A port that, through a substantial amount of investments
public and private sectors, which is close to €700 million, will allow the
to redesign the productive, urban and tourist development of the
city of La Spezia. LSCT's investment in the new terminal
Ravano, not only is it a commitment provided for by the concession
state-owned property, but represents an extraordinary innovation in the
infrastructure at the service of the country's economy.
Thanks to this investment, we are consolidating the future of the port of
La Spezia, one of the main ports on the Ligurian-Tyrrhenian side for the
container traffic, a leader in rail intermodality and
of the processes of digitalisation of goods flows'.
The CEO of LSCT highlighted that the
is "a crucial step towards the creation of a
An increasingly interconnected, integrated and efficient terminal.
Our group's significant investment - he added
Gasselin - will also have a considerable impact on the
Prospects for the development of the port, with economic and social benefits
which will extend to the city and the entire territory."
On the occasion of today's signing, it was announced that,
After a first half of the year of declining container traffic
and moderate signs of a turnaround in the early part of the
second half of the year, in November 2023 LSCT recorded an increase in
+23.1 % of cargo volumes handled compared to the same
month of 2022, while the overall figure for the port of La Spezia
recorded a growth of +16.6%.