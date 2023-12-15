The deed for the construction of the New Nautical Pole was signed in Genoa

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
Yesterday it signed the deed that gives the green light to the project
redevelopment of the Levante area of Ship Repairs
of the port of Genoa proposed by Genoa Sea Service, Gatti, North
Sails and Consorzio Assistenza Nautica del Porto di Genova
2022). The construction of the New Nautical Pole
provides for the activation of new investments for an amount of more than
10 million euros and a total turnover that, when fully operational, will
will amount to more than €30 million. In terms of
About 60 people are expected to be employed.
The initiative includes, among other things, an efficiency of the spaces
with the integration of the companies' activities
involved in a new production building of about 3,000 square meters
surface paintings.