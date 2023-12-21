Fincantieri-WSense agreement to collaborate in the Underwater Internet of Things sector

The Fincantieri shipbuilding group and WSense, a deep tech company
specialized in underwater monitoring and communication systems,
signed a Memorandum of Understanding to launch a
collaboration in the field of the Underwater Internet of Things
(UloT). The agreement provides for possible forms of cooperation in some
areas, including underwater adaptive communications and related
multimodal network, the development of solutions for the measurement of
relative positioning of unmanned vehicles of
surface and underwater and cloud solutions in the Defence sector, on the
based on the experience already gained by WSense in the civil sector,
also evaluating the participation of other specialized operators.
"This memorandum," the administrator pointed out
delegate and general manager of the shipbuilding company,
Pierroberto Folgiero - confirms Fincantieri's role as one of the
catalysts of the underwater industry, a universe to be
€400 billion in potential business volume. The group,
which has been building submarines for the Navy for over 100 years
Military, it aims to serve as a guide for development
of this new geopolitical domain, of great relevance
strategic, as also represented by the recent inauguration of the
National Pole of the Underwater Dimension. For this reason, we are very
We are happy to start this collaboration with one of the leading
excellence of the national supply chain».
"This agreement with Fincantieri," said Chiara
Petrioli, CEO of WSense - is very
important in two respects. On the one hand, it confirms our
Technological leadership in wireless telecommunications
Underwater. On the other hand, it positions WSense as a central actor
of the Italian ecosystem of excellence for the creation of
monitoring and control systems of the underwater domain. Exists
enormous potential linked to the Blue Economy, in particular
in the area of critical infrastructure protection. At it
Italy, with the National Pole of the Underwater Dimension, has
given substance to its strategic vision. The solutions and the
technological development capacity of WSense, together with the
the will of the big players such as Fincantieri to do
ecosystem, they can really bring our country to the border
innovation and international leadership in the Internet of Things.
seas'.