The partnership between CMA CGM and Air France-KLM in the air cargo segment is dissolved

After just one year of collaboration, the
partnerships in the air cargo segment between the
shipping group CMA CGM and the air carrier Air France-KLM.
Announced in Spring 2022
(
of 18
May
2022), cooperation between the two companies had entered into
in the operational phase last April and today the two partners have
announced that it had taken the decision to withdraw from the agreements to
starting from March 31st. Specifying that the rigid framework
regulatory impact in some key markets has prevented the partnership from
work optimally, CMA CGM and Air France-KLM have
specified that it has entered into negotiations to establish a relationship with the
on the basis of new terms and conditions in order to
operate independently from next April.
CMA CGM owns 9% of Air France-KLM's share capital.
In the context of the increase in
Airline capital implemented on June 16, 2022.
Announcing today the decision to end their collaboration
In the air cargo segment, the two partners announced that they have
agreed to amend the lockup clause relating to the shares
of Air France-KLM owned by CMA CGM, establishing that it will be
in force until 28 February 2025 instead of 15 June 2025
2025 (including a subsequent lockup period
of 50% of these shares, initially set and maturing on 15
June 2028). In addition, the parties have agreed that CMA CGM will exit
by the Board of Directors of the airline with effect from
from 31 March.