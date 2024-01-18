The services of Gemini Cooperation (Maersk/Hapag-Lloyd) will call at four Italian ports

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, who yesterday unveiled their new
operational cooperation under the name "Gemini
Cooperation"
(
January
2024), explained the configuration of the 26 services
containerized maritime transport and the 32 shuttle services that the
Two companies are planning to implement with the launch of the
their collaboration scheduled for February 2025. The new network
It will call at four Italian ports: Genoa, Livorno, Trieste and
I go Ligurian.
The port of the Ligurian capital will take the lion's share
being included in four services. The Genoa airport will be
the SE2 service, which will connect Asia to the
connecting the ports of Shanghai, Yantian, Singapore and
Tanjung Pelepas with those of Genoa, Barcelona and Valencia
through Egypt's Port Said East hub. The port of Genoa will be
also the terminus of the MGX service that will call at the Mediterranean
also Barcelona and Valencia and, through the Moroccan port hub
of Tanger Med, will reach the ports of the Gulf of Mexico of
Houston, Altamira and Veracruz. Also another service
ocean liner (West Med Shuttles + US4), made with the union of
A mainline service with a shuttle, will connect both the port and the
of Genoa and the other Italian airports of Livorno and Vado Ligure
as well as the Mediterranean ports of Fos, Barcelona and Valencia with
the East Coast ports of New York, Baltimore, Norfolk,
Charleston and Savannah through the Moroccan hub of Tanger Med and
the Spanish one in Algeciras. The port of Genoa and the other port of call
are also included in the IMX service that will connect the
the Mediterranean with the Middle East and the Indian subcontinent
making the following rotation: Mundra, Nhava Sheva, Salalah,
Port Said East, Algeciras, Valencia, Barcelona, Vado Ligure,
Genoa, Port Said East, Jebel Ali, Mundra.
The Italian port of Trieste is included in only one line
shuttle that will connect it with the Turkish ports of Aliaga,
Mersin and Iskenderun and with the Greek one of Piraeus through the hub of
Port Said East.