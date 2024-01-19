MSC will build a new headquarters for Germany in Hamburg
It will be built in the HafenCity area
Amburgo
January 19, 2024
Mediterranean Shipping Company will build
a new German headquarters in Hamburg to be built
in the HafenCity area and the building, which is at least seven storeys high, will have
a total area of over 13 thousand square meters, of which 800
accessible to the public. "Hamburg - he underlined
MSC Deutschland's Managing Director, Nils Kahn - is
has always been very important to MSC. The city is one of the
of our home ports and the new headquarters is a
an important part of our vision for Hamburg. With 500 to 700
employees at the site in the future, we want to significantly expand the
our activities in Hamburg and throughout Germany."
On the occasion of today's presentation of the next new
Representatives of the German city-state
recalled that at the end of 2023 the partnership with MSC led to
the acquisition of more than 92% of the company's capital
terminal operator HHLA Hamburg
(
of 12
December 2023).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher