Asso Interporto Gela celebrates its twentieth anniversary

This month celebrates twenty years of life of Asso Interporto Gela,
association founded in 2004 with the aim of promoting the
construction of a logistics platform in the Gulf of Gela, with
a port equipped for the transhipment of containers and annexed
Free Trade Zone, in order to intercept a substantial share of the
maritime traffic transiting the Mediterranean to and from the canal
of Suez. On the occasion of the anniversary, the association is
organizing an international sailing regatta in the waters of the Gulf
of Gela and Licata scheduled for the first of October, the date of the
transformation of the initiative from a simple Committee to an association.
A non-profit association that has recently
extended its scope to the care and care of malformed children
in the polluted areas to be reclaimed in the city of Gela and
on the national territory.